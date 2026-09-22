Politics

Vietnam, US eye to further foster defence cooperation

The Vietnamese official appreciated the US Department of War’s coordination in organising an event on the “Vietnam Wartime Accounting Initiative” (VWAI) during the top Vietnamese leader’s visit. He said the move reflected the US commitment to joining Vietnam’s “500-day campaign” to accelerate the search, collection and identification of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) receives Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) receives Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Vietnam wishes to further advance cooperation with the US on the basis of the legitimate interests of both sides, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said.

Giang made the statement while receiving Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 (local time), within the framework of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and bilateral activities in the US.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) meets with Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 (Photo:VNA)

The Vietnamese official appreciated the US Department of War’s coordination in organising an event on the “Vietnam Wartime Accounting Initiative” (VWAI) during the top Vietnamese leader’s visit. He said the move reflected the US commitment to joining Vietnam’s “500-day campaign” to accelerate the search, collection and identification of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers.

Cao recalled his positive impressions from his recent visit to Vietnam and noted the encouraging progress in bilateral ties. He said defence cooperation remains an important pillar in promoting peace and prosperity in both countries, as well as security, cooperation and development in the region.

He affirmed that the US attaches importance to relations with Vietnam and supports a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Vietnam that plays an increasingly important role in the region.

He also expressed the US's readiness to broaden collaboration in war aftermath remediation, maritime security, capacity building, humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Giang proposed that the two sides continue coordinating closely in implementing agreed areas of defence cooperation, with priority given to war aftermath remediation; the search, collection and identification of Vietnamese and US servicemen’s remains; the bilateral defence policy dialogue; defence industry; maritime security; and military medicine.

He called for the US’s continued assistance in addressing war consequences, including programmes supporting people with disabilities, tackling pollution and improving the environment in affected areas./.

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