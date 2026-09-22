Politics

Vietnam, China share experience in fighting transnational crime

The fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities held in Lang Son province provided a forum for prosecutors from the two countries to exchange practical experience, contributing to maintaining security and social order and building a peaceful, stable and developing Vietnam-China border.

A view of the fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities in the northern province of Lang Son on September 22 (Photo: VNA)
A view of the fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities in the northern province of Lang Son on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – The fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities took place in the northern province of Lang Son on September 22, focusing on strengthening cooperation and sharing experience in combating transnational crime.

The conference provided a forum for prosecutors from the two countries to exchange practical experience, contributing to maintaining security and social order and building a peaceful, stable and developing Vietnam-China border.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Quang Dung, Vice President of the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam, said that in recent years, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two Parties and States has continued to be consolidated and elevated to a new level.

Notably, in April 2026, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam paid a state visit to China. The joint statement issued by the two countries provided clear orientations for strengthening cooperation in the procuracy sector. This serves as a solid political foundation for the procuracies to step up substantive and effective judicial cooperation in the new situation.

Dung noted that amid increasingly complex developments in transnational and cross-border crime, with increasingly sophisticated methods closely linked to high technology and cyberspace, the full participation of representatives from the Supreme People’s Procuracies of the two countries, together with those from procuracies in border provinces, brings distinctive perspectives and a wealth of practical experience.

Hou Yahui, Director General of the Procuratorial Department for General Crimes of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China, said that Chinese prosecutorial authorities have worked closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to foster traditional bilateral friendship, support judicial cooperation in border areas, maintain security and stability along the border and promote socio-economic development. In the fight against cross-border crime, only stronger cooperation can enable the sides to respond to challenges, he said.

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China is ready to work with its Vietnamese counterpart to share experience in building a law-governed state, strengthen substantive cooperation in combating transnational crime, improve the prosecutorial system and deepen exchanges and training for prosecutors, Hou said.

At the conference, delegates discussed and clarified a range of issues related to combating transnational crime, identifying new trends, methods and tactics employed by criminals, particularly high-tech crime, as well as experience and solutions in exercising the power of prosecution and supervising the investigation and prosecution of cases involving foreign elements.

They also reviewed practical experience in implementing requests for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and exchanged views on digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence in prosecutorial work and the development of smart procuracies.

The delegates proposed that the Supreme People’s Procuracies of the two countries develop new mechanisms and guidelines to strengthen coordination and information sharing within their respective jurisdictions.

The conference is a cooperation mechanism established by the Supreme People’s Procuracies of the two countries in 2017. It has been effectively maintained through three previous editions held in Guangxi, China, in 2017; Quang Ninh, Vietnam, in 2019; and Yunnan, China, in 2024./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #transnational crime #Vietnam #China #experience China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security (centre) and heads of the delegations of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China, Laos, Myanmar launch joint anti-drug crime crackdown

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) proposed that the public security ministries of China and Laos and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Myanmar jointly implement an anti-drug campaign from June to September 2026. The initiative reflects not only operational cooperation but also a strong political commitment to addressing global drug crime and drug abuse.

The two sides exchange a memorandum of understanding at the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen cooperation in combating cross-border crimes

The two sides agreed on key cooperation priorities for the coming period, including strengthening border management, strictly implementing the three legal documents on the Vietnam–China land border, stepping up efforts to combat and suppress cross-border crimes, enhancing information sharing and coordination in handling cases emerging in border areas, and facilitating customs clearance.

Commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams exchange flowers at the demarcation line on the Vietnam-China border friendship bridge (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China conduct joint patrols along shared border

Under the agreed patrol plan, the two sides established a joint patrol command, with each side forming four land patrol teams. They also exchanged two liaison officer teams comprising four officers in total, two from each side. The joint patrol covered the border section from Marker No. 17 to Marker No. 71.

See more

NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the sixth session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee discusses modern marine governance framework

NA President Tran Thanh Man described the draft amended Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment as particularly important, saying the revision is not simply about amending several provisions but represents a change in the model of marine governance.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the cultural event and meeting with the Vietnamese community in the US in New York on September 21 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with Vietnamese community in US

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that Vietnam always welcomes and values all contributions, whether made directly or from afar. Joining hands to contribute to the homeland, he said, embodies the spirit of “shared national roots and compatriot solidarity”.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Thomas R. Hardy, Acting Director of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), in New York on September 21 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for USTDA’s support in strategic projects

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called on USTDA to strengthen coordination with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and businesses to identify a number of strategic, high-impact projects for targeted support, particularly in energy and power grids, digital infrastructure and data centres, aviation, seaports, logistics and modern transport.

Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Abdelkrim Benmbarek (R) receives Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese ambassador pays courtesy call on FLN Secretary-General

Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Abdelkrim Benmbarek affirmed the importance the FLN attaches to the continued consolidation of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two parties on the basis of their cooperation agreement signed last year, thereby helping to promote relations between the two countries and peoples.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Professor Sarah Anne Soule, Dean of Stanford Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, in New York on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader suggests combining Vietnam’s strengths with Stanford’s global networks

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his belief that combining Vietnam’s strengths, dynamic economy, development ambitions and innovation opportunities with Stanford’s global knowledge, talent and networks will help establish an effective cooperation model between academia and practice, universities and businesses, and technology and people, generating new value and practical benefits for both sides and the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) meets with US Assistant Secretary of War for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs John Noh in New York on the morning of September 21 (US time). (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, US continue close cooperation in war legacy remediation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang called on the US to continue supporting Vietnam in addressing war consequences, implementing community support programmes and tackling environmental issues to improve living conditions for people in affected areas.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has a meeting in New York on September 21 with a group of US House lawmakers led by Representative Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. (Photo: VNA)

US lawmakers support strengthening Vietnam-US ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam had a meeting in New York on September 21 with a group of US House lawmakers led by Representative Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) has a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on September 21 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with Turkish President on UNGA 81 sidelines

Vietnam and Türkiye should also work towards the goal of 4 billion USD in bilateral trade by having Türkiye recognise Vietnam's market economy status, open their respective markets to each other and reduce trade barriers, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said.

Assoc. Prof. Vu Viet Hung (left) visits a 3D-printed space made by robots. (Photo: VNA published)

Science, technology open new avenues for Vietnam-Canada ties

If the political momentum generated by high-level exchanges can be translated into durable cooperation mechanisms, science, technology and innovation could move beyond academic exchanges and individual projects to become a substantive pillar of Vietnam-Canada relations, generating concrete products, businesses and economic value for both countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the US, in New York on September 21 morning (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in US

The Party and State have determined that Vietnam must persistently and resolutely address these shortcomings, while creating favourable conditions and encouraging scientists to conduct research and pursue innovation in order to develop practical and effective products, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said.

The working session between representatives of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the RoK Ministry of the Interior and Safety. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote strategic cadre training cooperation in new development phase

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 20-22 to strengthen cooperation in public governance, digital government and training of Vietnamese leaders and managers, particularly strategic-level cadres, to meet national development requirements in a new phase.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) meets with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on September 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Standing Deputy PM works in Laos to strengthen relations

The two sides agreed to keep working together to deepen the substance of “strategic cohesion”, focusing on effectively implementing the agreements between the two Parties and countries; strengthening defence and security cooperation; creating breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment links; and promoting collaboration in culture, sports, tourism, education, locality-to-locality ties and people-to-people exchanges.