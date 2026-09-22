Vietnam, China share experience in fighting transnational crime

Lang Son (VNA) – The fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities took place in the northern province of Lang Son on September 22, focusing on strengthening cooperation and sharing experience in combating transnational crime.



The conference provided a forum for prosecutors from the two countries to exchange practical experience, contributing to maintaining security and social order and building a peaceful, stable and developing Vietnam-China border.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Quang Dung, Vice President of the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam, said that in recent years, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two Parties and States has continued to be consolidated and elevated to a new level.



Notably, in April 2026, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam paid a state visit to China. The joint statement issued by the two countries provided clear orientations for strengthening cooperation in the procuracy sector. This serves as a solid political foundation for the procuracies to step up substantive and effective judicial cooperation in the new situation.



Dung noted that amid increasingly complex developments in transnational and cross-border crime, with increasingly sophisticated methods closely linked to high technology and cyberspace, the full participation of representatives from the Supreme People’s Procuracies of the two countries, together with those from procuracies in border provinces, brings distinctive perspectives and a wealth of practical experience.



Hou Yahui, Director General of the Procuratorial Department for General Crimes of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China, said that Chinese prosecutorial authorities have worked closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to foster traditional bilateral friendship, support judicial cooperation in border areas, maintain security and stability along the border and promote socio-economic development. In the fight against cross-border crime, only stronger cooperation can enable the sides to respond to challenges, he said.



The Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China is ready to work with its Vietnamese counterpart to share experience in building a law-governed state, strengthen substantive cooperation in combating transnational crime, improve the prosecutorial system and deepen exchanges and training for prosecutors, Hou said.



At the conference, delegates discussed and clarified a range of issues related to combating transnational crime, identifying new trends, methods and tactics employed by criminals, particularly high-tech crime, as well as experience and solutions in exercising the power of prosecution and supervising the investigation and prosecution of cases involving foreign elements.



They also reviewed practical experience in implementing requests for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and exchanged views on digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence in prosecutorial work and the development of smart procuracies.



The delegates proposed that the Supreme People’s Procuracies of the two countries develop new mechanisms and guidelines to strengthen coordination and information sharing within their respective jurisdictions.



The conference is a cooperation mechanism established by the Supreme People’s Procuracies of the two countries in 2017. It has been effectively maintained through three previous editions held in Guangxi, China, in 2017; Quang Ninh, Vietnam, in 2019; and Yunnan, China, in 2024./.

VNA