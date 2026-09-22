Politics

Top leader outlines Vietnam’s foreign policy priorities, growth ambitions in Bloomberg TV interview

On Vietnam’s foreign policy priorities, General Secretary and President To Lam said they will be determined by national interests and development requirements while being harmonised with peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) gives an interview to Bloomberg TV. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) gives an interview to Bloomberg TV. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has affirmed that Vietnam is ready to make greater contributions to peace, development and international cooperation, while pursuing a new development model driven by science, technology, innovation and high-quality human resources.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV in New York on September 21 (local time), on the occasion of his attendance at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), General Secretary and President Lam said that the world is facing increasingly complex challenges, including conflicts, strategic competition, fragmentation, declining trust and the erosion of international law, while climate change and natural disasters continue to cause serious consequences. At the same time, rapid advances in science and technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), are creating both major development opportunities and new challenges in governance, security and development gaps.

Against this backdrop, the leader said he considered the theme of UNGA 81, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all,” as highly significant. He stressed that countries should use multilateral cooperation to strengthen trust, engage in dialogue, bridge differences and work toward a fairer and more humane world order based on peace and cooperation.

All international commitments need to be translated into concrete action for the future of humanity. Global governance frameworks must stay ahead of the times, ensuring inclusiveness, safety and transparency, while ensuring that technology serves people and respecting digital sovereignty and each country’s right to pursue its own development path, he said.

Vietnam, he shared, has entered a new stage of development after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal), with stronger national potential, international stature and credibility. The country consistently pursues a foreign policy, self-strengthening and strategic autonomy, and a development model based on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and high-quality human resources.

“Building on this foundation, we are ready to enter a new phase of contribution, not only fulfilling our commitments but also taking the initiative and playing an active role in developing solutions, and acting as a responsible member of the international community in promoting peace, sustainable development, climate change response and the shaping of new technology governance,” affirmed General Secretary and President Lam.

Regarding Vietnam-US relationship, the leader said it has evolved from a history marked by war and differences into comprehensive cooperation founded on growing political trust, mutual respect and shared interests.

Vietnam regards the US as one of its top strategic partners, while the latter continues to affirm its support for a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Vietnam. This provides an important foundation for the two countries to further strengthen political trust and elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level.

Highlighting clear and substantive progress in bilateral ties, he said economic, trade and investment cooperation remains an important driver, while collaboration in science and technology, innovation, semiconductors, AI and education and training has continued to expand. Cooperation in addressing war legacies, including efforts to account for missing US servicemen, dioxin remediation, bomb and mine clearance and support for people with disabilities, has also contributed to building trust between the two nations.

Vietnam values the US's support during the "500-day" campaign to search for, recover, and identify the remains of Vietnamese martyrs, he continued.

Regarding ongoing negotiations on an agreement on reciprocal trade (ART), he acknowledged that differences, particularly in economic and trade relations, are unavoidable in a relationship of such scale and growing interdependence. He stressed the need for the two sides to address them through frank and constructive dialogue, taking into account their broader strategic interests and the increasingly complementary nature of their economies.

Vietnam is actively working with the US to conclude negotiations and sign the ART at an early date, with the aim of creating a stable and long-term framework for economic and trade cooperation and ensuring that such cooperation will serve as a driving force for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he stated.

He also expressed his hope that building on fostered political trust, increasingly intertwined strategic interests, and the determination of the two countries' leaders, bilateral relations will continue to develop in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the two peoples and contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On Vietnam’s foreign policy priorities, General Secretary and President Lam shared that the country will continue to pursue independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations. Foreign policy priorities will be determined by national interests and development requirements while being harmonised with peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Vietnam will continue deepening existing partnerships while expanding cooperation with new partners, sectors and stakeholders, including businesses, technology corporations, universities, research institutes and innovation centres. The country will seek to identify areas of common ground and complementary strengths with each partner in order to create new development opportunities and address emerging challenges.

He stressed that foreign relations need to deliver substantive results. Agreements already signed should be implemented, while opportunities created through upgraded relations should be translated into concrete programmes, projects and outcomes. Vietnam will also improve institutions, prepare human resources, strengthen its capacity to absorb technology and enhance the investment and business environment and implemmentation capacity.

Regarding the average GDP growth target of more than 10% annually during 2026-2030, the General Secretary and President affirmed that the target had been carefully considered on the basis of Vietnam’s internal capacity, long-term development vision and the international situation. It reflects the country’s aspiration to catch up with global powers and become a developed, high-income country by 2045.

He further said that Vietnam is addressing institutional bottlenecks and barriers to growth, including inefficient use of resources and limitations in labour productivity, in order to create a foundation for a new cycle of higher-quality and more productive growth.

The development model will focus on rapid growth alongside macroeconomic stability, improved growth quality and productivity, and a people-centred approach. Science and technology, innovation and digital transformation will serve as strategic breakthroughs and core drivers for developing new productive forces, enhancing national competitiveness and strengthening economic autonomy.

The top leader also expressed his confidence that with clear strategic orientations, strong determination and broad consensus across the country, Vietnam will achieve its growth targets and turn its aspiration for prosperous development into reality./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #Bloomberg TV #Vietnam’s foreign policy
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Professor Sarah Anne Soule, Dean of Stanford Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, in New York on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader suggests combining Vietnam’s strengths with Stanford’s global networks

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his belief that combining Vietnam’s strengths, dynamic economy, development ambitions and innovation opportunities with Stanford’s global knowledge, talent and networks will help establish an effective cooperation model between academia and practice, universities and businesses, and technology and people, generating new value and practical benefits for both sides and the region.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the cultural event and meeting with the Vietnamese community in the US in New York on September 21 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with Vietnamese community in US

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that Vietnam always welcomes and values all contributions, whether made directly or from afar. Joining hands to contribute to the homeland, he said, embodies the spirit of “shared national roots and compatriot solidarity”.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Thomas R. Hardy, Acting Director of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), in New York on September 21 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for USTDA’s support in strategic projects

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called on USTDA to strengthen coordination with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and businesses to identify a number of strategic, high-impact projects for targeted support, particularly in energy and power grids, digital infrastructure and data centres, aviation, seaports, logistics and modern transport.

Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Abdelkrim Benmbarek (R) receives Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese ambassador pays courtesy call on FLN Secretary-General

Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Abdelkrim Benmbarek affirmed the importance the FLN attaches to the continued consolidation of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two parties on the basis of their cooperation agreement signed last year, thereby helping to promote relations between the two countries and peoples.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) meets with US Assistant Secretary of War for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs John Noh in New York on the morning of September 21 (US time). (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, US continue close cooperation in war legacy remediation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang called on the US to continue supporting Vietnam in addressing war consequences, implementing community support programmes and tackling environmental issues to improve living conditions for people in affected areas.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has a meeting in New York on September 21 with a group of US House lawmakers led by Representative Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. (Photo: VNA)

US lawmakers support strengthening Vietnam-US ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam had a meeting in New York on September 21 with a group of US House lawmakers led by Representative Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) has a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on September 21 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with Turkish President on UNGA 81 sidelines

Vietnam and Türkiye should also work towards the goal of 4 billion USD in bilateral trade by having Türkiye recognise Vietnam's market economy status, open their respective markets to each other and reduce trade barriers, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said.

Assoc. Prof. Vu Viet Hung (left) visits a 3D-printed space made by robots. (Photo: VNA published)

Science, technology open new avenues for Vietnam-Canada ties

If the political momentum generated by high-level exchanges can be translated into durable cooperation mechanisms, science, technology and innovation could move beyond academic exchanges and individual projects to become a substantive pillar of Vietnam-Canada relations, generating concrete products, businesses and economic value for both countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the US, in New York on September 21 morning (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in US

The Party and State have determined that Vietnam must persistently and resolutely address these shortcomings, while creating favourable conditions and encouraging scientists to conduct research and pursue innovation in order to develop practical and effective products, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said.

The working session between representatives of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the RoK Ministry of the Interior and Safety. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote strategic cadre training cooperation in new development phase

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 20-22 to strengthen cooperation in public governance, digital government and training of Vietnamese leaders and managers, particularly strategic-level cadres, to meet national development requirements in a new phase.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) meets with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on September 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Standing Deputy PM works in Laos to strengthen relations

The two sides agreed to keep working together to deepen the substance of “strategic cohesion”, focusing on effectively implementing the agreements between the two Parties and countries; strengthening defence and security cooperation; creating breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment links; and promoting collaboration in culture, sports, tourism, education, locality-to-locality ties and people-to-people exchanges.

Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO ready to work with Vietnam to implement International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development initiative: Representative

Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, noted that the official proclamation of the 2027–2036 period as the "International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development" comes at a particularly important moment. As the international community works to accelerate progress towards the 2030 Agenda while beginning to consider what comes after 2030, the Decade provides a ten-year framework to strengthen the place of culture in development.