Phu Quoc experiencing a tourism boom from Asia to the West

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 1.5 million international visitors arrived in the first seven months, up more than 53% year on year; many flights from the Republic of Korea were nearly full; and searches in some markets rose by hundreds of percent. As the year-end travel season approaches, a series of signals from Asia to Europe and the US are pointing to Phu Quoc's growing appeal.



From nearly full flights to search Interest rising nearly 700%



Phu Quoc is experiencing one of its most impressive periods of international visitor growth to date. In the first seven months of 2026, the Pearl Island welcomed more than 1.5 million international visitors, an increase of 53.49% year on year.



While the Maldives, Bali and Phuket are long-established beach destinations with large visitor bases, Phu Quoc's growth of more than 50% reflects the momentum of a destination rapidly expanding both its accessibility and international visibility.



The Pearl Island is not only attracting more visitors from familiar markets in Northeast Asia, but is also seeing sustained search interest from South Asia, Europe and North America.



Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the airline recently recognized by Skytrax among Asia's leading airlines, now operates numerous direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Chengdu, Bangkok and more. (Photo: Sun Group)

The Korean market stands out most clearly. According to July 2026 air-market data, the average load factor on the Incheon–Phu Quoc route was around 85.5%. Eastar Jet and Jeju Air recorded rates as high as 93.9% and 93.6%, respectively, meaning many flights were nearly full. Earlier, during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, Phu Quoc rose from 15th to 5th among the destinations most searched by Korean travelers.



The momentum does not stop in the Republic of Korea. In China, searches for the keyword "Phu Quoc travel guide" on the RedNote social media platform surged by as much as 172%. This is a notable signal because the platform has a strong influence on destination choices among younger Chinese travelers.



In India, Agoda accommodation search data shows Phu Quoc ranking among the top 10 international destinations attracting the most interest for honeymoons, with searches rising by nearly 700% year on year. The increasing number of weddings, family holidays and large groups from India also suggests that online interest is gradually translating into actual travel demand.



Sunset Town glowing with street lights and the colours of nightly fireworks displays. (Photo: Sun Group)

Phu Quoc's appeal is continuing to spread to Western markets. In France, EnVols – Air France's travel magazine – included the Pearl Island among the promising destinations for 2026, citing data showing that international searches for Phu Quoc rose by 53%. In the US, TravelAwaits also named the island among the top 10 trending destinations of the year.



What is keeping visitors in Phu Quoc?



A destination may rise to prominence because of its beauty, but turning interest on search screens into real holidays requires more than scenery alone. Phu Quoc's momentum in 2026 comes from the combined effect of favourable entry policies and an experience ecosystem that continues to expand.



The "10-out-of-10" viewing spot for shows and fireworks at Sun Bavaria GastroPub – the world's largest beachfront beer restaurant. (Photo: Sun Group)

Phu Quoc is currently the only destination in Vietnam with a separate visa exemption policy for foreign visitors, allowing stays of up to 30 days when all regulatory requirements are met. Citizens of certain countries can also enter Vietnam under unilateral visa exemption arrangements with a temporary stay of up to 45 days.



Yet what keeps visitors on the island longer is the increasingly dense range of experiences. In southern Phu Quoc alone, a single itinerary can take travellers from beaches and luxury resorts to a water park, thrill rides, dining, live entertainment and fireworks all in one day.



The focal point of the entertainment scene is Sunset Town. Inspired by Mediterranean coastal towns, it brings together Kiss Bridge, colourful streets and a series of seaside stages.



This entertainment hub is set to turn up the heat during the year-end peak season. Scheduled for November 2026, Phu Quoc's highly popular, often sold-out show Symphony of the Sea will return for its third season, with major upgrades to both stage scale and performance intensity.



Compared with the previous season, the volume of fireworks is expected to triple. In particular, the performances will be created by teams from China and Portugal – the two champions of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) in 2025 and 2026.



Heart-stopping drops on Moc Xa Thinh No – Vietnam's first and only wooden roller coaster.

﻿(Photo: Sun Group)

Directly beneath the brilliant fireworks is Sun Bavaria GastroPub, a venue recognised by Guinness as the world's largest beachfront beer restaurant. The project continues to be refreshed in terms of space and services for the third season of Symphony of the Sea. With a direct view of the stage and an international buffet expanded to nearly 100 dishes, it continues to be positioned as one of the best spots in Sunset Town to dine while enjoying the show and fireworks.



From Sunset Town, visitors can travel to Hon Thom via the world's longest three-cable aerial cable car system. Upon arriving on the "mini Phu Quoc," visitors enter a vibrant world of entertainment at Aquatopia Water Park, featuring more than 20 attractions, including popular thrill rides such as "Battle of the Snake King" and "Dragon Riding the Waves." For thrill-seekers, Exotica Village is home to Moc Xa Thinh No, Vietnam's first wooden roller coaster, featuring nearly 900 metres of winding track.



Visitor numbers rising by more than 53%, international flights running nearly full, and surging search interest across multiple markets are not isolated signals. They show that Phu Quoc is entering a new growth cycle: it is not only being talked about more, but is increasingly becoming a choice for travellers from Asia to Europe looking for a seaside destination for their next holiday./.