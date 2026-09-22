☕ Afternoon briefing on September 22

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Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has affirmed that Vietnam is ready to make greater contributions to peace, development and international cooperation, while pursuing a new development model driven by science, technology, innovation and high-quality human resources.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) gives an interview to Bloomberg TV. (Photo: VNA)

In an interview with Bloomberg TV in New York on September 21 (local time), on the occasion of his attendance at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), General Secretary and President Lam said that the world is facing increasingly complex challenges, including conflicts, strategic competition, fragmentation, declining trust and the erosion of international law, while climate change and natural disasters continue to cause serious consequences. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of three major US groups – Warburg Pincus, Boeing and Apple – in New York on the afternoon of September 21 (local time), discussing investment, aviation and technology cooperation.

The meetings took place during the top Vietnamese leader’s trip to the US to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, together with the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, attended a cultural event and met with the Vietnamese community in the US in New York on September 21 evening (local time).

This formed part of his trip to attend the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Thomas R. Hardy, Acting Director of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), in New York on September 21 (local time).

The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of USTDA’s role in promoting economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and the US, particularly through project preparation, feasibility studies, technical assistance and connections between US businesses and infrastructure projects in Vietnam. Read full story

- The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on September 22 to see off Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 and Engineering Unit Rotation 5 as they departed to undertake peacekeeping missions at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Members of Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 and Engineering Unit Rotation 5 at the send-off ceremony in Hanoi on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

​Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence, said preparations for Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 and Engineering Company Rotation 5 were carried out in a comprehensive and coordinated manner. The two units have basically met the requirements for deployment and are ready to perform their duties in accordance with UN standards and the requirements of each mission. Read full story

- The Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) marked its 65th anniversary in Moscow on September 21, reaffirming its role in promoting cooperation among regional news agencies and building a sustainable media community amid rapid technological changes.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang receives the second prize in the Best Article category at the OANA Best Article Competition 2026 from TASS Director General and OANA Chair Andrey Kondrashov. (Photo: VNA)

The anniversary celebration was held as part of the OANA Media Forum, with a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read full story

- Vietravel Airlines on September 21 officially received an Airbus A321, coded VN-A292, at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, as part of its fleet expansion plan for 2026.

The 228-seat aircraft is expected to enter commercial service on October 1 after completing all required technical and operational procedures. The addition will help the airline increase capacity, improve operational stability and expand its domestic and international network during the year-end peak season and the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday. Read full story

- Mexican businesses' demand to source from and diversify supply chains with Vietnamese suppliers is growing as demonstrated by a series of business-matching activities at the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo (VIS) 2026 recently held in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Mexican delegation to VIS 2026 comprised eight companies operating in the food, household goods, footwear, stationery, furniture, packaging and production materials sectors. Their participation yielded encouraging results, including signed contracts, product samples, quotations and trial orders. Read full story

- Vietnam's U23 team secured a place in the ASIAD 2026 men's football quarterfinals despite a 0–2 loss to Uzbekistan in their final Group C match on September 22.

Urinboev Muhammadali put Uzbekistan ahead in the fifth minute before Nurlan doubled the lead in the 68th minute. Read full story

- Vietnam’s U17 women’s basketball team have won bronze at the 2026 Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) U17 3x3 Championship after beating Singapore 20–9 in the third-place match in Batam, Indonesia.

The tournament took place on September 19–20, featuring youth teams from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The women’s category gathered five teams./. Read full story

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