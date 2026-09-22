ASIAD 2026: Vietnam's U23 reach quarterfinals

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's U23 team secured a place in the ASIAD 2026 men's football quarterfinals despite a 0–2 loss to Uzbekistan in their final Group C match on September 22.

Urinboev Muhammadali put Uzbekistan ahead in the fifth minute before Nurlan doubled the lead in the 68th minute.

Vietnam pushed for a comeback but struggled to break through Uzbekistan's well-organised defence.

Despite the defeat, Vietnam finished second in Group C with four points after the Philippines beat Kuwait 2–1 in the other match. Uzbekistan topped the group with a perfect nine points.

Vietnam opened their campaign with a 1–1 draw against Kuwait before beating the Philippines 2–0 to secure four points and advance to the knockout stage./.