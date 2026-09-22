People-to-people diplomacy helps tighten Vietnam-China friendship

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on September 22 to mark the 77th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, highlighting the role of people-to-people diplomacy in fostering Vietnam-China friendship and solidarity.

Addressing the event, To Thi Bich Chau, Vice President of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association (VCFA) in Ho Chi Minh City, said the friendly and neighbourly ties between Vietnam and China, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong and nurtured by generations of leaders and people, have continued to grow stronger and become a valuable common asset of both countries.

​The Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has made positive progress in recent years, with regular high-level exchanges and broader cooperation across fields. Cultural, educational and tourism exchanges, people-to-people interactions and ties between localities have also received greater attention.

Against this backdrop, Chau said the VCFA in Ho Chi Minh City regards fostering exchanges and mutual understanding with Chinese localities, organisations and people as one of its key tasks, contributing to the positive development of bilateral ties.

The association will continue to organise peace and friendship activities, cultural exchanges and educational cooperation, while expanding people-to-people diplomacy based on shared cultural values, towards further deepening bilateral ties and delivering practical benefits to the peoples of both countries, she added.

For his part, Xu Zhou, Acting Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, thanked HUFO for organising the gathering, saying the 77 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China have witnessed the glorious history of Vietnam-China friendship. He added hat the Chinese and Vietnamese people have stood side by side in their struggles for national independence and liberation.

People are the foundation and source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, he stressed, noting that the Consulate General and the VCFA in Ho Chi Minh City have worked closely together since the beginning of the year to organise major activities and expand exchanges between the two countries' people.

The Consulate General will continue coordinating with HUFO to enhance the role of people-to-people diplomacy as a bridge between the two countries, deepen practical cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities, and foster mutual understanding and friendship between their people, Xu stated./.

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