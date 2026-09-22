Vietnam, US eye strategic projects to deepen economic ties

See more
Vietnam deploys new peacekeeping units to South Sudan, Abyei
The Ministry of National Defence held a departure ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport on September 22 for Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 and Engineering Unit Rotation 5, bound for UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Abyei.
VNA strengthens role in OANA, contributing to Asian-Pacific journalism
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will host the 59th Executive Board Meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Vietnam in 2027, marking another step in its active contribution to the organisation and efforts to strengthen cooperation and the role of news agencies in the rapidly changing digital media landscape.
Top leader meets Vietnamese experts, intellectuals in US
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the US in New York on September 21 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.
Top Vietnamese leader meets with Communist Party USA leaders in New York
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of the Communist Party USA and American friends in New York on the morning of September 21 (local time) as part of his US trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.
VNA to host 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will host the 59th Executive Board Meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Vietnam in 2027. VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, also Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, made the announcement at the 58th OANA Executive Board Meeting in Moscow on September 20, hosted by Russia’s TASS News Agency.
National Assembly Standing Committee considers 2027 legislative programme
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on September 21 discussed the draft 2027 legislative programme, with NA President Tran Thanh Man calling for earlier preparation, fewer adjustments and higher quality.
Vietnam can offer valuable lessons to support more effective multilateralism: UN official
With its journey of transformation, from war to peace and from underdevelopment to prosperity, and its experience in combining economic growth with social progress and environmental protection, Vietnam can offer valuable lessons for efforts to foster trust and enhance the effectiveness of multilateralism, said Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
Vietnam’s top leader arrives in New York for UNGA 81 high-level debate
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in New York on September 20 evening (local time), beginning his participation in the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and a series of bilateral engagements in the US.
“Moonlit Memories” revives Hanoi’s Mid-Autumn traditions
In the refined cultural life of Hanoi, the Mid-Autumn Festival has become an enduring part of the Old Quarter’s collective memory. This year, a series of activities marking the traditional festival, themed “Moonlit Memories of the Old Quarter 2026”, has officially opened at the Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre at 50 Dao Duy Tu street.
Vietnamese students in Australia tackle real-world challenges with AI
Applying artificial intelligence to real-world challenges was the primary focus of UAVS Hackathon 2026, held in Sydney, Australia, on September 20. Organised by the Vietnamese Students’ Association in New South Wales, the competition was held from August to September, drawing 87 contestants across 21 teams. Eight teams then advanced to the final round.
Vietnam’s 49-year journey with the United Nations for peace
Forty-nine years ago, on September 20, 1977, Vietnam officially joined the United Nations, beginning nearly half a century of active and substantive engagement in global efforts for peace, security and development. Vietnam’s peacekeeping forces, in particular, have helped project the image of a peace-loving and responsible country, ready to make greater contributions to the UN’s common endeavours.
Teqball, karate win Vietnam’s first two medals at ASIAD 20
Vietnam has won its first medals at ASIAD 20, with teqball and karate each delivering a bronze.
Vietnam’s multilateral vision and constructive role at the UN
General Secretary and President To Lam’s trip to attend the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and engage in bilateral activities in the US is of strategic significance, reaffirming Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, as well as its growing role on the international stage. International scholars say the trip will not only help deepen the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership but also highlight Vietnam’s constructive role and responsible contributions to addressing global security and development challenges.
Canadian ambassador: Vietnamese leader’s state visit to create major political momentum
The upcoming state visit to Canada by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will create significant political momentum for bilateral relations, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel has said. He made the remarks in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the top Vietnamese leader’s visit at the invitation of Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour.
Vietnam affirms strong determination and aspirations for development
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour.
Vietnam promotes high-quality products in China, ASEAN
Vietnam is maintaining one of the largest presences among participating countries at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO 2026), currently under way in Nanning, Guangxi, China. More than 120 Vietnamese businesses are showcasing a diverse range of products across over 200 booths.
Bac Ninh urged to pursue modern development while preserving cultural identity
Party General Secretary and President To Lam has called for building Bac Ninh into a modern city in cultural identity, striking a balance between industry, service, ecology and quality of life while preserving the distinctive cultural identity of Kinh Bac.
Top leader attends inauguration of President Ho Chi Minh statue at Hung Kings Temple
Party General Secretary and President To Lam attended a ceremony at the Hung Kings Temple Special National Historical Site in Phu Tho province on September 19 to mark the 72nd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the site and inaugurate the statue “Uncle Ho and the National Festival.”
Thai wrist-tying festival preserves cultural tradition in Lai Chau
For generations, Thai communities in Vietnam’s northwestern region have preserved the tradition of tying threads around the wrist to wish for good health and peace.
Top leader hands over appointment decisions to two Vietnamese ambassadors
Party General Secretary and President To Lam on September 18 chaired a ceremony in Hanoi to present appointment decisions to two Vietnamese ambassadors to foreign countries.