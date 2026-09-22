VNA General Director addresses Dialogue about Fakes 4.0 forum

As part of her participation in the Media Forum marking the 65th anniversary of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Moscow, Russia, on September 22, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang, who is also Secretary of the VNA Party Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity, addressed the Dialogue about Fakes 4.0 forum.