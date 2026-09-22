Top Vietnamese leader meets with Communist Party USA leaders in New York

General Secretary and President To Lam’s trip to attend the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and engage in bilateral activities in the US is of strategic significance, reaffirming Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, as well as its growing role on the international stage. International scholars say the trip will not only help deepen the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership but also highlight Vietnam’s constructive role and responsible contributions to addressing global security and development challenges.