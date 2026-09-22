Politics

South Africa affirms Vietnam's crucial position in its foreign policy

South African Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenneth Morolong praised the progress in bilateral ties, particularly since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Tran Trong Kien (first, right) and his spouse (first,left), along with South African Deputy Minister under the President's Office Kenneth Morolong (third, left) and other distinguished guests, at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Tran Trong Kien (first, right) and his spouse (first,left), along with South African Deputy Minister under the President's Office Kenneth Morolong (third, left) and other distinguished guests, at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Pretoria (VNA) – Vietnam’s engagement with BRICS through the Partner Country model reflects a strong convergence of strategic interests with South Africa in global governance and the promotion of South-South cooperation, South African Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenneth Morolong has said at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day in Pretoria.

These intertwined dynamics affirm Vietnam's crucial position in South Africa's foreign policy, he noted.

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Tran Trong Kien said Vietnam has undergone profound transformation, strengthening its position and prestige internationally and becoming a trusted partner and responsible member of the international community.

He highlighted similarities between the two countries, despite their geographical distance, including shared historical experiences, resilience and aspirations for peace and development. The legacies of President Ho Chi Minh and President Nelson Mandela, he said, provide a strong spiritual foundation for bilateral friendship.

Vietnam-South Africa economic ties have grown strongly and sustainably, with South Africa becoming one of Vietnam’s leading trading partners in Africa, Kien said. He noted substantial potential for cooperation in agriculture, food security, digital transformation, energy and green growth, while the two countries continue to coordinate at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations.

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South African Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenneth Morolong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Morolong praised the progress in bilateral ties, particularly since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

He said the friendship between Vietnam and South Africa was nurtured at the 1955 Bandung Conference. Since establishing diplomatic relations on December 22, 1993, the two countries have strengthened ties through high-level visits and cooperation mechanisms, including the Joint Intergovernmental Partnership Forum established in 2004.

Morolong described South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Vietnam in October 2025, during which the two sides upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership, as a milestone that gave new impetus to political dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

He said 2025 marked the culmination of decades of efforts to deepen bilateral ties and turn agreements into a genuine partnership delivering practical benefits to both peoples. Vietnam is also an important strategic gateway for South Africa in Southeast Asia, he added.

Amid global uncertainty, Morolong said solidarity and bilateral cooperation serve as a “compass” helping the two countries navigate global challenges. He expressed confidence that the partnership will continue contributing to peace and shared prosperity.

The ceremony also featured a photo exhibition on Vietnam’s land, people and development achievements, alongside a display of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

Miss South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir told a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Pretoria that she was honoured to experience Vietnam’s distinctive culture and expressed admiration for the country’s development achievements. She said Vietnam’s progress has not only improved people’s living standards but also enabled international friends, including South Africans, to better understand its rich cultural identity, traditions and national pride./.

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