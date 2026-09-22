Politics

Vietnam, Belarus strengthen exchange of experience in military political education

Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), held talks with Maj. Gen. Leonid Kasinsky, Chief of the Main Ideological Directorate of Belarus’ Defence Ministry, in Belarus on September 22.

Maj. Gen. Leonid Kasinsky (right), Chief of the Main Ideological Directorate of Belarus’ Defence Ministry, presides over the welcoming ceremony for Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on September 22 (Photo: VNA)
Maj. Gen. Leonid Kasinsky (right), Chief of the Main Ideological Directorate of Belarus’ Defence Ministry, presides over the welcoming ceremony for Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Minsk (VNA) – Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), held talks with Maj. Gen. Leonid Kasinsky, Chief of the Main Ideological Directorate of Belarus’ Defence Ministry, in Belarus on September 22.

Nghia affirmed expressed his pleasure at the sound development of bilateral relations, particularly the elevation of their traditional friendship to a strategic partnership in May 2025.

Defence cooperation has been identified as an important pillar of the bilateral relationship, receiving attention from the defence ministries of both countries and producing practical results, he said. Key areas include exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones; training of military personnel and experts; military communications, press and information work; and cooperation between military services and branches.

He praised the Belarusian military’s achievements in political and ideological education, contributing to maintaining political stability and firmly safeguarding Belarus’ independence, sovereignty and development achievements. These are valuable experiences that the VPA's General Department of Politics wishes to continue exchanging and sharing with the Belarusian department of ideological work, he said.

He proposed both sides continue coordinating to implement key areas of cooperation, including delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, collaboration between military services and branches, exchanges among young officers, training of military personnel and experts, and the dissemination and education of the history of the two countries’ traditional friendship.

Nghia also proposed that the Belarusian department work closely with agencies and units of the VPA's General Department of Politics to effectively and practically implement areas of cooperation agreed upon by the two sides.

For his part, Kasinsky spoke highly of the role of the VPA's General Department of Politics in political education and ideological management among military personnel.

In the current context, political agencies in the armed forces have an important role in educating military personnel to remain loyal to their countries and serve the people. Kasinsky said the armed forces of both countries possess considerable potential and extensive experience in this field, providing a foundation for strengthening coordination, exchanging experience, and sharing effective methods and practices.

Besides political and ideological education within the military, Belarus also pays attention to fostering patriotism among its people, particularly young people, through clubs, military-oriented patriotic education classes and activities at schools, he said.

Kasinsky expressed his hope that the two sides would continue to discuss cooperation between political agencies of their armed forces in the time ahead.

The same day, Nghia and the high-level delegation of political officers from the VPA laid a wreath at the Victory Monument, visited the Belarusian State Museum of the Great Patriotic War History, and met with former Belarusian experts who had assisted Vietnam./.

VNA
#Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia #Belarus #defence cooperation #Vietnam People's Army Belarus
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