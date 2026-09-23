General Secretary and President To Lam attends opening of UNGA 81 high-level debate

New York (VNA) – The high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), themed "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all", officially opened at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 22 (local time).



The event drew the participation of over 120 heads of state and government, as well as leaders and representatives from member states. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam led the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at this important session.



In their opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNGA 81 President Khalilur Rahman observed that the world is facing deepening rifts, including protracted conflicts, rising inequality, a severe climate crisis, and the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the absence of governance mechanisms.



In light of this, both leaders called on member states to unite in addressing global challenges based on respect for the UN Charter and international law. They also affirmed the need for continued and robust reform of the UN to enhance governance effectiveness and conflict prevention amidst a volatile global landscape.



Guterres specifically called for putting an end to hostilities, ensuring humanitarian access, protecting civilians, promoting disarmament, and upholding accountability.



Regarding sustainable development, the Secretary-General urged the reform of the international financial architecture, fair debt resolution, the expansion of affordable long-term financing, and the assurance of gender equality.



Specifically concerning AI, he called on leading AI nations to establish dialogue channels and share information on safety risks, aiming for a multilateral framework for AI risk governance linked to independent oversight mechanisms.



Senior leaders from many countries shared the view that the world is facing unprecedented challenges. They expressed strong support for the UN's central role in the multilateral system and advocated reforming the organisation to respond more efficiently to escalating crises.



The high-level General Debate of UNGA 81 runs from September 22 to 28. It serves as a crucial forum for world leaders to share visions and seek solutions to pressing global issues.



In addition to the General Debate, this year's high-level week features various high-level meetings addressing the right to development, climate change, sea-level rise, disease prevention, and nuclear disarmament./.

VNA