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Thai power company expands energy investment in Vietnam

In Vietnam, B.Grimm Power has built a notable portfolio in renewable energy and LNG-fired power. The company has developed solar power projects with a combined capacity of around 677 MW and continues to participate in other renewable energy projects.

Vietnam remains a notable market for large-scale renewable energy and LNG-fired power projects of B.Grimm Power. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Vietnam remains a notable market for large-scale renewable energy and LNG-fired power projects of B.Grimm Power. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – B.Grimm Power, one of Thailand’s major private power producers, is expanding its energy operations across Southeast Asia, with Vietnam remaining a notable market for large-scale renewable energy and LNG-fired power projects.

Speaking to the press recently, Nopadet Kannasoot, B.Grimm Power President overseeing Thailand, Malaysia and Energy & Industrial Solutions Business, said the company is not focusing solely on investment in Thailand but is also Southeast Asia, especially the markets where electricity demand is growing rapidly alongside economic, industrial and digital development.

In Vietnam, B.Grimm Power has built a notable portfolio in renewable energy and LNG-fired power. The company has developed solar power projects with a combined capacity of around 677 MW and continues to participate in other renewable energy projects.

Besides Vietnam, the company is stepping up investment in Malaysia. On September 15, the company signed an agreement with GE Vernova to supply gas turbines and generators for a gas-fired power plant project in Perlis state, which is expected to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2029. The project is being developed amid rising regional electricity demand, including from data centres.

B.Grimm Power entered Thailand’s power generation sector in 1993. According to company information updated on September 21, it currently has a total generation capacity of 4,794 MW and operates in 15 countries, with 72 projects in operation and 26 under development. The company aims to raise its total capacity to 10,000 MW by 2030./.

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#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #B.Grimm Power #renewable energy #Thai power company #LNG-fired power projects Thailand Vietnam
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