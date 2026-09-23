Top Vietnamese leader makes suggestions for managing global change at UNGA 81

New York (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has proposed four major orientations to steer and manage change so that competition does not turn into confrontation, differences do not lead to conflict, and scientific – technological progress does not create new divisions.



He made the proposal while delivering an important address at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 (local time).



First, he called for restoring trust among nations based on respect for the UN Charter and international law, noting that the UN Charter and international law form the foundation of the world order and must be respected fully, consistently, and without selectivity.



All nations must respect one another's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to choose their own development paths. They must refrain from interfering in internal affairs and from threatening the use of force in violation of the UN Charter, the General Secretary and President noted.



Restoring trust does not require nations to eliminate their differences, but rather to manage them responsibly together, he elaborated, adding that crises must be prevented; competition must be controlled; dialogue must be maintained; and commitments must be honoured and fully implemented.



Major powers need to take the lead in respecting international law, exercising restraint, and addressing common issues responsibly. The UN must play the central role in these efforts. In all conflicts, civilians must be protected, international humanitarian law must be respected, and access to humanitarian aid must be ensured.



Vietnam supports the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the two-state solution, with an independent State of Palestine coexisting peacefully alongside the State of Israel, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, the leader remarked.



In the Asia-Pacific region, General Secretary and President Lam went on, the nearly 60-year development of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) demonstrates that countries can transform suspicion into trust, confrontation into dialogue, division into cooperation, and individual strength into collective strength.



In this spirit, Vietnam steadfastly resolves disputes, including those in the East Sea, through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while resolutely safeguarding its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction. Seas and oceans must be spaces for peace, cooperation, connectivity, and sustainable development, he stated.



He also underlined Vietnam’s solidarity with the State and people of Cuba, calling on the US to end unilateral embargoes and energy blockades against Cuba, and to remove the Caribbean country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



An overview of the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Second, the General Secretary and President urged fostering equitable, humane, inclusive, and sustainable development, saying international commitments must be translated into action to deliver a peaceful, safe, civilised, and happy life for the people.



Therefore, the Pact for the Future and the 2030 Agenda, the pledge of all countries to present and future generations, must be implemented seriously and fully. Commitments regarding financing for development, including the Sevilla Commitment, must also be realised through concrete solutions, including expanding access to long-term capital at affordable costs, supporting debt-burdened nations, and enhancing the voice of developing countries within international financial and monetary institutions. The multilateral trading system also needs to be strengthened to ensure it remains open, fair, and transparent, thereby guaranteeing development opportunities for all nations.



Climate change response should be accorded due priority in development cooperation, particularly regarding adaptation finance, technology transfer, and a just energy transition. Development must be people-centered, leaving no one behind. Meanwhile, growth must go hand in hand with social progress and equity, as well as the protection of the environment and people's livelihoods, especially in vulnerable nations and communities. Global progress must ensure humane conduct among nations, safeguard legitimate interests, and respect differences in history, culture, and stages of development, according to the top Vietnamese leader.



Third, it is necessary to proactively shape technology governance to ensure progress serves humanity and fosters shared development, he said, noting that science, technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence are opening up unprecedented opportunities while simultaneously presenting new challenges.



A technological future does not automatically guarantee equity. Technological progress must contribute to narrowing gaps and expanding development opportunities, rather than creating new forms of dependency or sources of conflict.



General Secretary and President Lam stressed the need to establish governance principles and frameworks that are inclusive, secure, transparent, and responsible, ensuring that technology serves humanity while respecting national sovereignty, digital sovereignty, and the right to autonomous development.



He recommended that developing nations be enabled to participate meaningfully in rule-making processes and enjoy equitable access to the fruits of scientific and technological progress.



Members of the Vietnamese delegation attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hosting the signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi in 2025 reflects Vietnam’s desire to make a practical contribution to global digital cooperation.



Vietnam stands ready to work with partners to foster cooperation and enhance capabilities in combating cybercrime, thereby ensuring that people can live safely and benefit from technological advancements, he went on, stressing that it is also willing to support international initiatives on green and digital transitions and the establishment of effective governance frameworks, ensuring that science and technology truly become a driving force for shared development.



Fourth, the Vietnamese leader underscored the importance of reinforcing multilateralism and the central, irreplaceable role of the UN. He said the strength of the UN lies not in assuming the responsibilities of individual nations, but in its prestige and capacity to build consensus, establish norms, develop rules, and mobilise global efforts to jointly address common challenges.



To ensure the UN adapts to the transformations of the times, Vietnam supports efforts to reform the organisation, particularly the General Assembly, the Security Council, and the Secretariat, aimed at enhancing effectiveness, prioritising structural reform and apparatus streamlining, while leveraging its strengths in implementing global agendas and safeguarding the interests of developing countries, he affirmed.



General Secretary and President Lam stated that self-reliance also entails proactively adapting to and cooperating on equal terms with the rest of the world. Accordingly, Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of its external relations.



Vietnam remains steadfast in upholding the UN Charter and international law, promoting dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes, and engaging more deeply in peacekeeping operations. It is joining hands to build a united, resilient, and strong ASEAN and is actively preparing to host APEC in 2027, thereby contributing to peace, cooperation, and development across the region and the world, he said.



As a member of the UN Human Rights Council, the country upholds dialogue and cooperation to promote and protect human rights, ensuring that all citizens enjoy the fruits of development. It stands ready to share its experiences in poverty reduction, agricultural development, and climate change adaptation, and to expand cooperation with partners for mutual benefit, according to the top leader.



General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that Vietnam chooses peace, cooperation, and development. As an active member, a trustworthy partner, and a responsible nation, it will persistently work with other countries to strengthen the UN, uphold international law, and translate commitments into tangible benefits for the people, thereby building a peaceful, equitable, inclusive, and better world for all./.