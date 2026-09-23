☀️ Morning digest on September 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– The high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), themed "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all", officially opened at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 22 (local time).



The event drew the participation of over 120 heads of state and government, as well as leaders and representatives from member states. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam led the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at this important session. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam held meetings with President of Fiji Ratu Lalabalavu, Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul, and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in New York on the morning of September 22 (local time).



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (right) meets with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The meetings formed part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam received Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 morning (local time), as part of his trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.



The top leader of Vietnam expressed his pleasure at meeting Hung Cao again and congratulated him on being nominated by US President Donald Trump to serve as Secretary of the Navy. He spoke highly of Hung Cao’s contributions to Vietnam-US relations, as well as his strong ties and affection for his Vietnamese homeland. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered ministries, agencies and localities to ensure the implementation of key transport projects stays on schedule and to achieve 100% disbursement of allocated investment capital, stressing that project timelines must not be delayed or adjusted without legitimate objective reasons.



The PM made the request while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on September 22 to review the implementation of key transport projects and promote disbursement for them. Read full story



– Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu received a high-ranking delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Hanoi on September 22 , affirming Vietnam’s commitment to preserving the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties and countries.



The delegation, led by Lao Deputy Minister of Justice Khamphan Bounphakhom, is in Vietnam for a study and thematic exchange programme, which is an important activity within the framework of the trusted cooperation between the CPV and the LPRP. Read full story



– Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), held talks with Maj. Gen. Leonid Kasinsky, Chief of the Main Ideological Directorate of Belarus’ Defence Ministry, in Belarus on September 22.



Nghia proposed both sides continue coordinating to implement key areas of cooperation, including delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, collaboration between military services and branches, exchanges among young officers, training of military personnel and experts, and the dissemination and education of the history of the two countries’ traditional friendship. Read full story



– Vietnam is participating in Exercise Trident Resolve 2026, a multinational field exercise combining three expert groups of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM+) on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HARD), military medicine (MM) and cyber security, which opened in Cilegon, Indonesia’s Banten province, on September 22.



A view of the opening ceremony of Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 in Indonesia on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

The exercise, involving about 2,200 military personnel from 19 countries, is aimed at enhancing coordination and readiness in responding to emergencies, particularly disasters with cross-border impacts. The Vietnamese delegation comprises 18 personnel, led by Colonel Doan Van Than, Assistant for Disaster Prevention and Control at the Department of Search and Rescue under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA). Read full story./.