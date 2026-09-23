Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 23

General Secretary and President To Lam's attendance at the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting reviewing the implementation of key transport projects, and Vietnam's participation in Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 are among news highlights on September 22 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on September 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– The high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), themed "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all", officially opened at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 22 (local time).

The event drew the participation of over 120 heads of state and government, as well as leaders and representatives from member states. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam led the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at this important session. Read full story

– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam held meetings with President of Fiji Ratu Lalabalavu, Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul, and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in New York on the morning of September 22 (local time).

vnanet-general-secretary-and-president-to-lam-meets-thai-prime-minister.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (right) meets with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The meetings formed part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US. Read full story

– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam received Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 morning (local time), as part of his trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The top leader of Vietnam expressed his pleasure at meeting Hung Cao again and congratulated him on being nominated by US President Donald Trump to serve as Secretary of the Navy. He spoke highly of Hung Cao’s contributions to Vietnam-US relations, as well as his strong ties and affection for his Vietnamese homeland. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered ministries, agencies and localities to ensure the implementation of key transport projects stays on schedule and to achieve 100% disbursement of allocated investment capital, stressing that project timelines must not be delayed or adjusted without legitimate objective reasons.

The PM made the request while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on September 22 to review the implementation of key transport projects and promote disbursement for them. Read full story

– Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu received a high-ranking delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Hanoi on September 22 , affirming Vietnam’s commitment to preserving the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties and countries.

The delegation, led by Lao Deputy Minister of Justice Khamphan Bounphakhom, is in Vietnam for a study and thematic exchange programme, which is an important activity within the framework of the trusted cooperation between the CPV and the LPRP. Read full story

– Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), held talks with Maj. Gen. Leonid Kasinsky, Chief of the Main Ideological Directorate of Belarus’ Defence Ministry, in Belarus on September 22.

Nghia proposed both sides continue coordinating to implement key areas of cooperation, including delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, collaboration between military services and branches, exchanges among young officers, training of military personnel and experts, and the dissemination and education of the history of the two countries’ traditional friendship. Read full story

– Vietnam is participating in Exercise Trident Resolve 2026, a multinational field exercise combining three expert groups of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM+) on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HARD), military medicine (MM) and cyber security, which opened in Cilegon, Indonesia’s Banten province, on September 22.

exercise-trident-resolve-2026.jpg
A view of the opening ceremony of Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 in Indonesia on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

The exercise, involving about 2,200 military personnel from 19 countries, is aimed at enhancing coordination and readiness in responding to emergencies, particularly disasters with cross-border impacts. The Vietnamese delegation comprises 18 personnel, led by Colonel Doan Van Than, Assistant for Disaster Prevention and Control at the Department of Search and Rescue under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA). Read full story./.

VNA
#morning digest #UNGA 81 #key transport projects #Exercise Trident Resolve 2026
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

General Secretary and President To Lam, together with Vietnamese officials, witnesses the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and the UN in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam secures cooperation documents with UN development agencies

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and heads of three leading UN development agencies – UNDP Administrator Alexander de Croo, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, and UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita – exchanged the Country Programme Documents (CPD) for the 2027–2031 period between the Government of Vietnam and these respective agencies.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader makes suggestions for managing global change at UNGA 81

General Secretary and President To Lam emphasised that Vietnam chooses peace, cooperation, and development. As an active member, a trustworthy partner, and a responsible nation, it will persistently work with other countries to strengthen the UN, uphold international law, and translate commitments into tangible benefits for the people, thereby building a peaceful, equitable, inclusive, and better world for all.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22. Photo: VNA

Top leader receives Acting US Secretary of the Navy in New York

Vietnam considers the US one of its most strategically important partners and wishes to work with the US to ensure that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries develops in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing positively to peace, stability and development in the region and beyond, said top leader To Lam.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) receives Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US eye to further foster defence cooperation

The Vietnamese official appreciated the US Department of War’s coordination in organising an event on the “Vietnam Wartime Accounting Initiative” (VWAI) during the top Vietnamese leader’s visit. He said the move reflected the US commitment to joining Vietnam’s “500-day campaign” to accelerate the search, collection and identification of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers.

Xu Zhou, Acting Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the gathering (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy helps tighten Vietnam-China friendship

The Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has made positive progress in recent years, with regular high-level exchanges and broader cooperation across fields. Cultural, educational and tourism exchanges, people-to-people interactions and ties between localities have also received greater attention.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee scrutinises proposed tax exemptions for education sector

According to the Government’s proposal, the draft aims to institutionalise Party policies on tax incentives for domestic educational establishments, contributing to creating breakthrough on education and training development under Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW and financial and land tax policies under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (right) and Sen. Lt. Gen. Vladimir Borisovich Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia at their meeting on September 22 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, Russia step up military training cooperation

At a reception in Hanoi for Sen. Lt. Gen. Vladimir Borisovich Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang emphasised that training cooperation, in particular, has been a highlight.

A view of the opening ceremony of Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 in Indonesia on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins ADMM+ multinational exercise in Indonesia

At Exercise Trident Resolve 2026, the Vietnamese delegation shared experience from overseas search and rescue operations, while learning from ASEAN member states and partner countries to further enhance its capacity to conduct such operations when required.

HCMA Director Doan Minh Huan (left) present a sourvenir to RoK Minister of the Interior and Safety Yoon Ho-jung (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in public-sector personnel training

During a working session between HCMA Director Doan Minh Huan and President of the Korea Institute of Public Administration (KIPA) Kwon Huck-ju on September 22, the two sides reviewed cooperation since they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2016, including their coordination with the World Bank (WB) in developing criteria for evaluating government effectiveness in 2017.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu receives a high-ranking delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Hanoi on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam vows to nurture special ties with Laos

Regular exchanges between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties serve not only as vivid evidence of the close and trusted ties between the two Parties, but also as a forum for sharing theoretical achievements and practical experience in building and improving political systems to meet new development requirements.

Tran Ngoc Son (right), Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association, presents flowers to Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City enhances people-to-people ties with Malaysia

Speaking at a gathering marking the 69th National Day of Malaysia (August 31, 1957-2026) and Malaysia Day (September 16), ran Ngoc Son, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association, said that the Vietnam-Malaysia partnership has been strongly promoted for more than half a century, since the establishment of diplomatic relations, achieving important results across various fields.

A view of the fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities in the northern province of Lang Son on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China share experience in fighting transnational crime

The fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities held in Lang Son province provided a forum for prosecutors from the two countries to exchange practical experience, contributing to maintaining security and social order and building a peaceful, stable and developing Vietnam-China border.

NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the sixth session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee discusses modern marine governance framework

NA President Tran Thanh Man described the draft amended Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment as particularly important, saying the revision is not simply about amending several provisions but represents a change in the model of marine governance.