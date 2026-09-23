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Vietnam makes active, proactive and responsible contributions to UN

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. His attendance reaffirms Vietnam’s high regard for the United Nations and reflects the country’s active, proactive and responsible contributions to the common efforts of the UN and the international community.

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