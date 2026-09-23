Politics

Top leader meets Timor-Leste, Swiss and Finnish Presidents in New York

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta in New York on September 22, 2026. Photo: VNA
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta in New York on September 22, 2026. Photo: VNA

New York (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time).

The meetings formed part of his working trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

Meeting with Vietnam’s top leader, Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta spoke highly of the positive development of Vietnam–Timor-Leste relations, noting that political trust between the two countries has continued to be strengthened and cooperation across various fields has continued to expand. He expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable development, affirming that Vietnam’s development journey has been a strong source of inspiration for Timor-Leste.

President Ramos-Horta also thanked Vietnam for its continued support and partnership with Timor-Leste in its development and regional and international integration efforts, and agreed to further promote increasingly substantive and effective bilateral cooperation. As an immediate step, the two sides will hold the first meeting of the Joint Commission for for Bilateral Cooperation to discuss in detail plans and areas of cooperation, including areas where Vietnam could support Timor-Leste in strengthening economic self-reliance, developing the private sector, improving institutions, and developing infrastructure.

General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further strengthen its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Timor-Leste. He spoke highly of the outcomes of the official visit to Vietnam and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum by the Timor-Leste Prime Minister last June.

The top leader of Vietnam suggested that the two sides continue to closely coordinate and effectively implement the high-level agreements and common perceptions reached, increase exchanges of delegations and contacts at all levels, and create new momentum for bilateral cooperation. He also called for promoting substantive cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, investment, agriculture, telecommunications, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

“Vietnam stands ready to continue sharing its experience and supporting Timor-Leste in promoting its role as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its role as ASEAN Chair in 2029, and its increasingly effective regional integration,” he stressed.

The two sides agreed to strengthen consultations, coordination, and mutual support within ASEAN, the United Nations, and regional and international forums, while contributing to strengthening ASEAN solidarity and centrality, promoting multilateralism, upholding international law, and maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.

As the two countries will celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, the two leaders agreed to coordinate closely in organising commemorative activities and, at the same time, promote substantive cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture, telecommunications, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-gap-tong-thong-thuy-sy-guy-parmelin-9042630.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in New York on September 22, 2026. Photo: VNA

At their meeting, Vietnam’s top leader and Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed their pleasure at the positive progress in bilateral relations in recent years.

The Swiss President expressed his impression of Vietnam’s development goals and orientations for the coming period. He emphasised that his upcoming visit to Vietnam would be very important, contributing to further strengthening bilateral relations on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He expressed Switzerland’s wish to become an important economic and trade partner of Vietnam, commensurate with the potential of both countries.

The President proposed that the two sides soon launch joint research cooperation projects in areas such as agriculture, biotechnology, green energy, and the digital economy.

For his part, General Secretary and President To Lam said that he is directing relevant Vietnamese agencies to make thorough preparations for the Swiss President’s upcoming visit.

He proposed that Switzerland encourage and facilitate greater investment by Swiss corporations in Vietnam in areas where Switzerland has strengths, such as finance and banking, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and innovation.

He also urged Switzerland to share its experience and support Vietnam in financial technology, the development of an international financial centre, digital finance, blockchain, and the development of high-quality human resources in technology.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasised the need to effectively implement the Comprehensive Partnership framework through specific cooperation projects, tap the potential for economic cooperation, and promote trade and investment, with the aim of increasing bilateral trade turnover to more than 2 billion USD by 2030.

They agreed to strengthen consultations, coordination, and mutual support at multilateral forums.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-gap-tong-thong-phan-lan-alexander-stubb-9042669.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in New York on September 22, 2026. Photo: VNA

At his meeting with Vietnam’s top leader, Finnish President Alexander Stubb spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and affirmed that Finland attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam, noting the positive results achieved since the two countries established their Strategic Partnership.

He said that the two sides are actively taking concrete steps to implement the outcomes of Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to Finland in October 2025.

In the coming period, the President expressed his wish that the two sides continue to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly economy, trade, high technology, digital transformation, 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, Earth observation satellites, clean energy, science and technology, education, attraction of high-quality human resources, people-to-people exchanges, and sustainable development.

General Secretary and President To Lam said that over more than 50 years of partnership, the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Finland have been diligently cultivated, maintained, and developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to work with Finland to continue deepening the Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

He suggested that the two sides maintain exchanges and contacts at all levels, make effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms, and promote cooperation in various fields, particularly trade, science and technology, innovation, energy, digital transformation, satellite technology, cybersecurity, wastewater treatment, and green infrastructure.

He also called for stronger educational cooperation under a model that connects the State, educational institutions, and businesses.

Regarding trade, he said that the current bilateral trade turnover of 200 million USD is noteworthy but does not yet reflect the full potential of the two sides and therefore needs to be promoted more strongly in the coming period.

To further advance bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to continue close coordination, further tap the potential and strengths of each country, strengthen connections among businesses, research institutes, universities, and innovation centres, as well as enhance coordination at multilateral forums, including mutual support at the UN and international organisations./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #meetings #Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta #Swiss President Guy Parmelin #Finnish President Alexander Stubb
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader makes suggestions for managing global change at UNGA 81

General Secretary and President To Lam emphasised that Vietnam chooses peace, cooperation, and development. As an active member, a trustworthy partner, and a responsible nation, it will persistently work with other countries to strengthen the UN, uphold international law, and translate commitments into tangible benefits for the people, thereby building a peaceful, equitable, inclusive, and better world for all.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22. Photo: VNA

Top leader receives Acting US Secretary of the Navy in New York

Vietnam considers the US one of its most strategically important partners and wishes to work with the US to ensure that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries develops in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing positively to peace, stability and development in the region and beyond, said top leader To Lam.

See more

☀️ Morning digest on September 23

☀️ Morning digest on September 23

General Secretary and President To Lam's attendance at the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting reviewing the implementation of key transport projects, and Vietnam's participation in Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 are among news highlights on September 22 evening.

General Secretary and President To Lam, together with Vietnamese officials, witnesses the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and the UN in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam secures cooperation documents with UN development agencies

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and heads of three leading UN development agencies – UNDP Administrator Alexander de Croo, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, and UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita – exchanged the Country Programme Documents (CPD) for the 2027–2031 period between the Government of Vietnam and these respective agencies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) receives Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US eye to further foster defence cooperation

The Vietnamese official appreciated the US Department of War’s coordination in organising an event on the “Vietnam Wartime Accounting Initiative” (VWAI) during the top Vietnamese leader’s visit. He said the move reflected the US commitment to joining Vietnam’s “500-day campaign” to accelerate the search, collection and identification of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers.

Xu Zhou, Acting Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the gathering (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy helps tighten Vietnam-China friendship

The Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has made positive progress in recent years, with regular high-level exchanges and broader cooperation across fields. Cultural, educational and tourism exchanges, people-to-people interactions and ties between localities have also received greater attention.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee scrutinises proposed tax exemptions for education sector

According to the Government’s proposal, the draft aims to institutionalise Party policies on tax incentives for domestic educational establishments, contributing to creating breakthrough on education and training development under Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW and financial and land tax policies under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (right) and Sen. Lt. Gen. Vladimir Borisovich Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia at their meeting on September 22 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, Russia step up military training cooperation

At a reception in Hanoi for Sen. Lt. Gen. Vladimir Borisovich Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang emphasised that training cooperation, in particular, has been a highlight.

A view of the opening ceremony of Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 in Indonesia on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins ADMM+ multinational exercise in Indonesia

At Exercise Trident Resolve 2026, the Vietnamese delegation shared experience from overseas search and rescue operations, while learning from ASEAN member states and partner countries to further enhance its capacity to conduct such operations when required.

HCMA Director Doan Minh Huan (left) present a sourvenir to RoK Minister of the Interior and Safety Yoon Ho-jung (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in public-sector personnel training

During a working session between HCMA Director Doan Minh Huan and President of the Korea Institute of Public Administration (KIPA) Kwon Huck-ju on September 22, the two sides reviewed cooperation since they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2016, including their coordination with the World Bank (WB) in developing criteria for evaluating government effectiveness in 2017.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu receives a high-ranking delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Hanoi on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam vows to nurture special ties with Laos

Regular exchanges between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties serve not only as vivid evidence of the close and trusted ties between the two Parties, but also as a forum for sharing theoretical achievements and practical experience in building and improving political systems to meet new development requirements.

Tran Ngoc Son (right), Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association, presents flowers to Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City enhances people-to-people ties with Malaysia

Speaking at a gathering marking the 69th National Day of Malaysia (August 31, 1957-2026) and Malaysia Day (September 16), ran Ngoc Son, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association, said that the Vietnam-Malaysia partnership has been strongly promoted for more than half a century, since the establishment of diplomatic relations, achieving important results across various fields.

A view of the fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities in the northern province of Lang Son on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China share experience in fighting transnational crime

The fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities held in Lang Son province provided a forum for prosecutors from the two countries to exchange practical experience, contributing to maintaining security and social order and building a peaceful, stable and developing Vietnam-China border.

NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the sixth session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee discusses modern marine governance framework

NA President Tran Thanh Man described the draft amended Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment as particularly important, saying the revision is not simply about amending several provisions but represents a change in the model of marine governance.