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Vietnam plans to connect VNeID with ASEAN digital ID systems

Vietnam plans to connect its national digital identification application VNeID with the electronic identification systems of Singapore and Laos, with a view to expanding the connection to other ASEAN countries.

Users access the national digital identification application VNeID. (Photo: VNA)
Users access the national digital identification application VNeID. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam plans to connect its national digital identification application VNeID with the electronic identification systems of Singapore and Laos, with a view to expanding the connection to other ASEAN countries.

The plan was issued under Decision No. 1830/QD-TTg signed on September 22, 2026 by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung. The initiative aims to establish a framework for cross-border electronic identification, including the scope, users, implementation roadmap, connection methods and responsibilities of relevant agencies.

It is also designed to simplify immigration procedures by reducing repeated declarations and the need to present documents, while shortening verification and processing times at border gates. Electronic identification information on VNeID and partner countries’ systems will be used for verification and cross-checking, helping save time and costs for travellers.

The plan calls for pilot connections at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. The pilots will focus on connecting and verifying electronic identification information for immigration procedures while ensuring security, data protection and compliance with relevant laws.

Based on the pilot results, authorities will assess the effectiveness, compatibility and stability of the systems, as well as problems arising during implementation.

The findings will be used to improve connection models, procedures and technical standards before considering wider deployment at other border gates in Vietnam and ASEAN countries.

Connecting VNeID with Singpass and LaeID

By October 30, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Science and Technology are required to work with competent authorities in Singapore and Laos on the connection of VNeID with Singpass and LAeID, respectively.

The agencies will also develop procedures for Vietnamese citizens using VNeID in Singapore and Laos, as well as those for travellers entering Vietnam using Singpass or LAeID. Technical documents for connecting, sharing and integrating identification data will be prepared, along with standards and technical requirements for connections with ASEAN electronic identification systems.

The Ministry of Public Security will lead technical preparations, including testing environments, infrastructure, communication channels, servers, technical accounts and monitoring tools. It will coordinate with relevant agencies and the Singaporean and Lao sides to integrate the systems and adjust immigration systems.

Functional, integration, performance, error-handling, backup and service-recovery tests will be conducted before the pilot begins. Authorities will also assess information security, cybersecurity and personal data protection requirements.

The testing and integration work is scheduled to be completed by November 15, 2026.

Pilots at two international airports

During 2026 and subsequent years, relevant ministries and agencies will conduct, operate and evaluate the pilots at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports.

Authorities will collect data on transactions, successful authentication rates, processing times, errors and cases requiring manual handling, while gathering feedback from citizens and businesses.

They will then assess the impact on immigration procedures, the reduction in processing time and the feasibility of integrating electronic identification into existing border-control processes.

The results will be reported to the Prime Minister, together with proposals for official implementation and possible expansion to other ASEAN countries.

The plan also calls for continued research into connecting VNeID with the national electronic identification systems of other ASEAN member states, contributing to greater regional connectivity and facilitating people-to-people exchanges, trade and investment./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #VNeID #ASEAN #digital transformation #electronic identification #digital ID systems Vietnam ASEAN
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