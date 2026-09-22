Society

Vocational education restructuring must be swift, prudent and firm: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau emphasised that restructuring does not mean reducing training capacity. Training enrolment could increase if it meets actual demand. Vocational education institutions transferred to local management should serve not only their respective localities but also the human resources needs of their regions and the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau speaks at the meering (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau speaks at the meering (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau chaired an online meeting on September 22 to review the progress of restructuring public vocational education institutions.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, as of July 31, Vietnam had 313 public vocational education institutions, including 93 under ministries and central-level agencies and 220 under local management. By September 18, the number had fallen to 281, a reduction of 33 institutions, or about 10.5%.

Restructuring plans are continuing. By October 1, ministries and central agencies are expected to retain 23 colleges and transfer 19 colleges and intermediate schools to local management, while localities will further restructure their networks, reducing the number of institutions by 58.

Concluding the meeting, Chau acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Education and Training, ministries and localities in carrying out what he described as a difficult, sensitive and complex task.

He noted that vocational human resources remain insufficient in both quantity and skills, while training at some institutions has not kept pace with development requirements or closely matched businesses and labour market demand.

He stressed that restructuring must be carried out swiftly but prudently, as it directly affects policies and learners' interests. Reducing the number of institutions is not the ultimate goal. The minimum 30% reduction is intended to promote restructuring, while the more important objectives are to improve training quality, governance, resource use and the ability to meet labour market demand.

He emphasised that restructuring does not mean reducing training capacity. Training enrolment could increase if it meets actual demand. Vocational education institutions transferred to local management should serve not only their respective localities but also the human resources needs of their regions and the country.

The Deputy PM requested ministries and localities to shift from developing restructuring plans to implementation with concrete outcomes. He also ordered strict implementation of the policy of transferring public vocational education institutions to local management, except for those meeting clearly defined criteria for special status.

The Ministry of Education and Training was assigned to complete criteria for identifying special vocational education institutions and submit a draft Government resolution under the expedited procedure on September 23. The Government Office will complete the dossier for Government consideration and issuance on September 25, providing a basis for ministries and localities to finalise their restructuring plans.

Chau requested the Government Office to monitor implementation and ensure completion before October 1, in line with the set objectives, targets and quality requirements. The experience gained will also serve as an important basis for restructuring public higher education institutions in the coming period./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Vocational education restructuring #Deputy PM Le Tien Chau
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