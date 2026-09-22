Society

VNA proposes establishing mechanism for sharing, verifying information

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said that the VNA is developing a three-pronged approach to fact-checking: verifying information at the source; utilising technology to scan for and flag potentially false information; and establishing rapid fact-checking channels, thereby affirming its role as a key national news agency.

General Director of Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (second, right) delivers a presentation at the international forum "Dialogue about Fake 4.0" (Photo: VNA)
General Director of Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (second, right) delivers a presentation at the international forum "Dialogue about Fake 4.0" (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang has proposed establishing a mechanism to share fact-checking results and issue early warnings, enabling member agencies of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) to shorten verification time and deliver reliable information to the public more quickly.

She made the proposal while delivering a presentation titled “Building trust in a borderless information environment” at the international forum themed “Dialogue about Fakes 4.0” held on September 22, with the participation of more than 2,000 delegates from 80 countries. The event was part of the Media Forum organised by OANA in Moscow, Russia.

Trang, who is also Vice Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, said that as fake news can spread across borders and multiple platforms within minutes, no news organisation has sufficient resources to verify every piece of information on its own. Therefore, news agencies need to shift from isolated fact-checking to a connected approach by sharing suspected misinformation and verification findings, helping accurate information reach media organisations and the public more quickly.

The VNA General Director said that the VNA is developing a three-pronged approach to fact-checking: verifying information at the source; utilising technology to scan for and flag potentially false information; and establishing rapid fact-checking channels, thereby affirming its role as a key national news agency.

With the ability to access news sources at the earliest stage and their extensive network of reporters, news agencies hold a special mission to ensure the reliability of the entire media ecosystem, she noted.

Earlier, in his welcoming remarks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed the important role of regional media in combating fake news and building public trust. He also called on media organisations to maintain professionalism and strengthen cooperation in information verification./.

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