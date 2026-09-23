Wushu star Thuy Vi claims bronze, swimmer books ASIAD 2026 final spot

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's wushu and swimming squads delivered again at ASIAD 2026 on September 23, with Duong Thuy Vi taking bronze in the combined jianshu-qiangshu event while swimmer Vo Thi My Tien punched her ticket to the women's 400m individual medley final.

Vi's bronze came on a combined score of 19.413 points, with China and Japan taking gold and silver.

She closed with 9.710 points in her final routine to lock down the podium spot, a strong result from the veteran competitor.

Teammate Vu Van Tuan fell short in the combined daoshu-gunshu event, finishing seventh with 9.650 points.

In the pool, Tien clocked 4:50.21 to finish third in the 400m individual medley heats, booking her spot in September 23 afternoon's final and keeping her medal hopes alive.

Vietnam's overall count now stands at one gold and five bronze, ranking 18th in the ASIAD 2026 standings./.​