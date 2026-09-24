ASIAD 2026: Vietnam rowers race to bronze in women’s quadruple sculls

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Du Thi Bong, Le Thi Hien, Pham Thi Ngoc Anh and Ha Thi Vui powered to a bronze medal in the women’s quadruple sculls at ASIAD 2026 after a hard-fought A final on September 24.

Competing at the Nagaragawa International Rowing Course in Japan, the Vietnamese crew clocked 6:43, finishing just two seconds behind Uzbekistan.

The bronze came after a demanding two-day rowing programme forced by heavy rain. The organisers shortened the competition from five days to September 23 - 24, leaving crews with little time between races to recover.

Bong, Hien, Anh and Vui first took to the water for the heats on September 23 before returning the following day to race for a medal. Despite the compressed schedule, the Vietnamese crew maintained their pace and composure to secure a place on the podium.

The result adds another rowing medal to Vietnam’s ASIAD 2026 campaign and highlights the crew’s fighting spirit and ability to stay competitive against the continent’s leading boats.

The Vietnamese rowers will continue their campaign in other events later in the day./.

​