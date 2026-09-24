Business

General Secretary and President To Lam proposes three pillars of cooperation with US enterprises

At the event, General Secretary and President Lam highly valued the views and proposals put forward by leaders of US corporations in science and technology, advanced manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, finance and investment. He said the practical recommendations demonstrated the continued interest, confidence and expectations of the US business community in Vietnam.

An overview of the roundtable between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and leaders of major US firms in New York on September 23 (local time). (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the roundtable between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and leaders of major US firms in New York on September 23 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam proposed three pillars of cooperation with US businesses while attending a roundtable with leaders of major US firms in New York on September 23 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

At the event, General Secretary and President Lam highly valued the views and proposals put forward by leaders of US corporations in science and technology, advanced manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, finance and investment. He said the practical recommendations demonstrated the continued interest, confidence and expectations of the US business community in Vietnam.

He stressed that bilateral economic cooperation should move beyond expanding the scale of trade and investment to improving the quality of collaboration, technological content, productivity, innovation capacity and the participation of businesses from both countries in strategic value chains.

Against this backdrop, the Vietnamese leader outlined three pillars for cooperation, with the first focusing on jointly developing science and technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.

He said Vietnam regards science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of development in the coming period. At the same time, the country attaches importance to the quality of investment capital, accompanying technologies, research and development (R&D) capacity, workforce training, management expertise and linkages with Vietnamese enterprises.

He called on US corporations to work with Vietnam to build technological capabilities, train engineers, experts and managers, and support Vietnamese enterprises in becoming suppliers in global value chains.

The second pillar is cooperation in energy, infrastructure and green, resilient growth. The leader stressed that energy development should not only increase capacity but also ensure energy security, reasonable costs and competitiveness. Infrastructure development should strengthen connectivity among economic regions, production centres, seaports, airports and international markets, while the green transition should create new industries, technologies and business opportunities.

Regarding the third pillar - the development of financial and capital markets capable of supporting a new phase of growth, General Secretary and President Lam said that Vietnam is promoting capital market development and establishing its international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. It is also encouraging long-term investment, venture capital, green finance and specialised investment funds. US financial institutions, he noted, can contribute experience and expertise in market development, risk management and the ecosystem for long-term investment.

The top leader urged US businesses to view Vietnam not only as a production base but also as a rapidly growing consumer market and a gateway to the ASEAN market of around 680 million people.

vnanet-tolam4.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the roundtable with leaders of major US firms in New York on September 23 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is ready to increase imports of US technology products and services, while calling on the US to facilitate fair and transparent market access for Vietnamese goods and businesses, he said.

General Secretary and President Lam also expressed his wish that the business community will make objective contributions to promoting a stable, fair and predictable trading environment. He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to improve institutions, streamline administrative procedures, protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors, ensure fair competition and address bottlenecks in a substantive manner.

Vietnam will also increase investment in the foundations of a modern economy, including high-quality human resources, stable energy supplies, transport and logistics infrastructure, digital infrastructure, capital markets and an innovation ecosystem.

Welcoming investment by major technology corporations, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), he said Vietnam is determined to gain access to advanced AI technologies, enter a new stage of development, and promote responsible AI development and use for people, businesses and organisations.

The leader urged business associations such as the US-ASEAN Business Council and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) to continue serving as bridges between businesses and Vietnamese authorities, turning ideas into concrete projects and linking practical business requirements with policymaking.

Following the roundtable, General Secretary and President Lam witnessed the exchange of contracts and cooperation agreements between Vietnamese and US agencies and businesses in digital transformation, high technology, AI, aviation, green energy, healthcare and telecommunications./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #US businesses United States
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Party General Secretary and President To Lam, US Senator Steve Daines, US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Top leader meets with US Senator Steve Daines in New York

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with US Senator Steve Daines, Senator for Montana and member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, in New York on September 23 morning (local time).

Top leader highlights Vietnam–US ties in FPA policy speech

Top leader highlights Vietnam–US ties in FPA policy speech

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam delivered a policy speech at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) in New York on September 22 morning (local time). This was part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

See more

Vietnamese delegation representatives speak at the forum, stressing the goal of turning dialogue opportunities into concrete cooperation projects between the two countries’ business communities. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Tanzania Business Forum advances practical cooperation

Tanzania's trade surplus with Vietnam increased from 140.9 million USD in 2022 to 314.2 million USD in 2025. Vietnam is currently a key market for Tanzanian agricultural products, particularly cashew nuts. The International Trade Centre (ITC) has also identified Vietnam as one of Tanzania’s most promising export markets.

A luxury apartment complex on the banks of the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Russian investors explore opportunities in Vietnam’s real estate market

Vietnam is seen as a potential market, with considerable room for growth in real estate, particularly commercial property, compared with some regional markets. Strong Vietnam-Russia ties and opportunities to establish foreign-invested enterprises are also considered favourable for Russian investors.

Representatives from PV GAS and ENEOS Xplora Inc. at their recent meeting (Photo: petrovietnam.petrotimes.vn)

PV GAS, ENEOS Xplora seek to expand cooperation in gas, LNG

Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), a member of Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and ENEOS Xplora Inc. are exploring broader cooperation in the gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain and energy projects.

A graphic image of Terminal 2 of Phu Quoc International Airport (Source: VietnamPlus)

Phu Quoc airport planning adjusted to serve APEC 2027

For 2021-2030, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam proposed bringing forward the investment in a parallel taxiway system and a connecting taxiway north of Runway No. 2 at Phu Quoc International Airport, in order to connect with the aircraft maintenance and repair facility (hangar) planned for the northern area of ​​the airport.

The September 23 press briefing to introduce the 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host Asian Securities Forum’s annual general meeting for first time

The 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) will feature a dedicated session on Vietnam under the theme “Investing in Vietnam – Rising in a New Era”. It is expected to bring together representatives of international financial institutions, regional securities associations, experts and leaders of domestic businesses.

Vietnam remains a notable market for large-scale renewable energy and LNG-fired power projects of B.Grimm Power. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Thai power company expands energy investment in Vietnam

In Vietnam, B.Grimm Power has built a notable portfolio in renewable energy and LNG-fired power. The company has developed solar power projects with a combined capacity of around 677 MW and continues to participate in other renewable energy projects.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh speaks at a meeting with businesses in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam expands cooperation with India's Tamil Nadu

From September 20-22, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh and an Embassy delegation held meetings with Tamil Nadu authorities, trade promotion agencies and businesses to promote investment, trade, industrial and technology cooperation.