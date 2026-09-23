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Vietnam Report announces 2026 list of reputable F&B companies

The rankings cover three groups: dairy and dairy products; confectionery and other nutritional foods; and sugar, sauces and seasonings.

Top 10 most reputable companies in the dairy and dairy product group. (Photo: Vietnam Report)
Top 10 most reputable companies in the dairy and dairy product group. (Photo: Vietnam Report)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Report JSC on September 22 announced its list of the Top 10 and Top 5 most reputable companies in Vietnam’s food and beverage (F&B) industry in 2026.

The companies will be honoured at a ceremony scheduled to take place in Hanoi in October.

The rankings cover three groups: dairy and dairy products; confectionery and other nutritional foods; and sugar, sauces and seasonings.

The dairy group includes Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk), TH Milk JSC, Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC, VitaDairy Vietnam JSC, Nutricare Nutrition JSC, Moc Chau Milk JSC, LOF International Dairy JSC, FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd., Nuti KD International Food JSC and Dalat Milk JSC.

The confectionery and other nutritional food group includes Orion Vina Food Co., Ltd., Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam JSC, Herbalife Vietnam Co., Ltd., Liwayway Vietnam JSC, Perfetti Van Melle Vietnam Co., Ltd., Bibica JSC, Richy Group JSC, Huu Nghi Food JSC, G.C Food JSC and Thanh An Co., Ltd.

The sugar, sauces and seasonings group includes Masan Consumer Corp., Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Sugar JSC, Quang Ngai Sugar JSC, Vedan Vietnam JSC, Cholimex Food JSC, Nam Duong International Food Co., Ltd., Daesang Vietnam Co., Ltd., Otoki Vietnam Co., Ltd., Nam Phuong V.N Co., Ltd. and Kewpie Vietnam Co., Ltd.

According to Vietnam Report General Director Vu Dang Vinh, Vietnam’s F&B market has continued to expand, although growth has become more cautious and differentiated.

In 2025, the industrial production index rose 9.2%, with food processing and beverage production increasing 11% and 4.5%, respectively. In the first half of 2026, the respective growth rates were 10.8%, 11.1% and 5.4%, indicating continued expansion in production.

Domestic purchasing power also improved, with total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue reaching about 7,008.9 trillion VND ( 270 billion USD) in 2025 and 3,889.5 trillion VND in the first six months of 2026, up 12.9% year-on-year.

However, rising operating costs, agricultural and raw material price fluctuations, and stronger competition remain major challenges.

Vietnam Report’s survey found that consumers pay greatest attention to clear product origins and quality and safety. This is increasing pressure on F&B businesses to improve transparency and product traceability.

The 2026 rankings were based on three main criteria: financial capacity reflected in the latest financial statements, media reputation measured through media coding, and surveys of relevant groups and stakeholders, updated through August 2026.

Vietnam Report noted that traceability infrastructure has expanded rapidly. The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s traceability portal currently records about 1.94 million identified products and goods, more than 5,443 products declared by supply chain, and about 1.07 million searches.

However, many traceability systems remain fragmented, with data yet to be fully standardised and interconnected. The year 2026 also marks progress in institutionalising the requirement for traceability. For example, the Government has also strengthened the regulatory framework, including Circular No. 31/2026/TT-BCT, which took effect on July 1 and regulates food traceability under the ministry’s management./.

VNA
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