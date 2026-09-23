Impressive interior of the first A330 in Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ fleet of 8 wide-body aircraft

Hanoi (VNA) – On the afternoon of September 22, after a long journey from the US, Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ first wide-body Airbus A330 landed at Phu Quoc International Airport, just 10 months after the airline began commercial operations.



The aircraft, bearing registration number VN-A969, also marks a milestone in expanding the airline's international connectivity capacity, amidst Sun Group’s ongoing infrastructure upgrades at Phu Quoc Airport in preparation for APEC 2027.



(Photo: Sun Group)

The arrival of VN-A969 brings Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ fleet to 21 aircraft. Just one day earlier, the carrier received its 20th aircraft, an Airbus A321LR. The consecutive induction of these two aircraft models enhances the capacity to operate longer international routes, serving the strategy of establishing Phu Quoc as the network hub.



Two fire trucks performed a water cannon salute to welcome the new member. VN-A969 is the first in the plan to receive 08 carrier-owned A330 aircraft between September 2026 and April 2027.



(Photo: Sun Group)

As the aircraft came to a stop at its parking stand, technical and ground service teams approached to carry out arrival procedures. Crew members stepped off one by one, concluding the flight that brought the first A330 to the airline.



(Photo: Sun Group)

Former Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Dinh Van Noi, Deputy Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Phu Quoc Special Zone, presented flowers to congratulate the flight crew. The bouquets presented beside the newly landed aircraft marked the day Sun PhuQuoc Airways officially integrated wide-body aircraft into its fleet.



(Photo: Sun Group)

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, Tran Minh Khoa, Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc Special Zone, emphasised the significance of adding wide-body aircraft to Phu Quoc’s tourism development strategy: “This is not only a joyful milestone for Sun Group but also a shared pride for Vietnam's aviation industry. Phu Quoc is stepping up efforts to attract international visitors, particularly high-spending travelers. Bringing the A330 into operation will contribute to enhancing transport capacity and service quality, meeting the increasingly demanding needs of tourists.”



(Photo: Sun Group)

Ngan and delegates toured the passenger cabin. The A330 is configured with 247 seats across three service classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy, catering to diverse needs on long-haul international flights.



(Photo: Sun Group)

The Business cabin features 20 seats arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, ensuring direct aisle access for every passenger. The seats can recline 180 degrees into fully flat beds. The reddish-brown upholstery takes inspiration from Phu Quoc’s soil, bringing the island’s signature characteristics into the onboard relaxation space.



Warm sand tones continue the Phu Quoc nature-inspired theme in the remaining two cabins. Premium Economy comprises 21 seats with a seat pitch of up to 38 inches; Economy has 206 seats arranged in a 2-4-2 layout, with a seat pitch ranging from 31 to 34 inches. Full-grain cowhide leather is utilized for seating in both cabins.



(Photo: Sun Group)

All three service classes are equipped with personal in-flight entertainment screens and onboard Wi-Fi. Together with meals and the signature La Festa fragrance, these amenities extend the carrier's “Resort in the Sky” experience to longer journeys. As part of its service upgrade roadmap, SPA plans to gradually introduce Michelin-standard dining to its wide-body fleet, beginning with Business Class.



With a flight range of up to 13,450 km, the A330 adds the capability to operate long-haul routes, targeting markets such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Japan, Australia, and select European destinations. Alongside the newly joined A321LR, this new aircraft model allows SPA flexible capacity options tailored to each route. By the end of 2026, the airline expects to operate 33 aircraft, including 05 A330s.



(Photo: Sun Group)

Also in September, the carrier was honored by Skytrax as Asia's Best Leisure Airline, ranking 99th among the World's Top 100 Airlines.



Along with the expansion of Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ wide-body fleet, Phu Quoc’s aviation gateway is also undergoing expansion by Sun Group. The group is investing approximately 500 billion VND to upgrade Terminal 1 (T1), increasing capacity to around 9 million passengers per year. In parallel, Terminal 2 (T2) and auxiliary facilities, with a total investment of about 58,000 trillion VND, are currently under construction, scheduled to become operational in April 2027 and ready to serve APEC 2027./.