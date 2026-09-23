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Vietnam to host Asian Securities Forum’s annual general meeting for first time

The 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) will feature a dedicated session on Vietnam under the theme “Investing in Vietnam – Rising in a New Era”. It is expected to bring together representatives of international financial institutions, regional securities associations, experts and leaders of domestic businesses.

The September 23 press briefing to introduce the 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) (Photo: VNA)
The September 23 press briefing to introduce the 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will host the 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) in Hanoi from September 30 to October 3, marking the first time the country has hosted the event, featuring a dedicated session on the Vietnamese market.

Speaking at a press briefing on September 23, Pham Phu Khoi, Secretary General of the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA), said the meeting will bring together ASF members from across the Asia-Pacific region. Alongside discussions on regional markets, the programme will include a symposium to present Vietnam to international investors and institutions.

Hoang Hai Anh, Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Association of Securities Businesses (VASB), said discussions at ASF AGM 31 will focus on issues affecting Asian capital markets, including stock market prospects, capital flows, sustainable capital market development, ESG, green finance, digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).

At a session on the outlook for Asian stock markets, delegates are expected to discuss recent market developments, the impact of monetary and trade policies, and shifts in global capital flows.

​According to Anh, technological changes, particularly digital transformation and AI, are having an increasingly visible impact on financial markets and the way capital is allocated.

ESG and green finance will also feature prominently on the agenda. The VASB representative said ESG is becoming an increasingly important consideration for international capital flows and is affecting the competitiveness of capital markets.

Delegates will discuss ways to harmonise national ESG standards with international standards, as well as challenges arising in the process of putting such standards into practice.

Anh said AI and digital transformation are becoming part of capital markets, affecting capital flows and market operating structures while creating new technology-related risks.

Notably, ASF AGM 31 will feature a dedicated session on Vietnam under the theme “Investing in Vietnam – Rising in a New Era”. It is expected to bring together representatives of international financial institutions, regional securities associations, experts and leaders of domestic businesses.

Vietnam’s hosting of the meeting comes as the country’s stock market has made progress in international integration, including FTSE Russell’s upgrade of its status from 'frontier' to 'secondary emerging'.

The event will also provide a channel for domestic market participants to connect with regional partners and exchange experience in developing stock and bond markets, green finance and ESG, as well as in digital transformation and market upgrading./.

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