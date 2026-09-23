Politics

Vietnamese peacekeeping hospital heads to South Sudan

The Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 comprises 63 military personnel from military regions, army corps, military hospitals, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and other agencies and units. It will replace Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Bentiu.

Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and leaders of relevant units pose for a group photo with personnel of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 before their departure for the UN mission South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)
Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and leaders of relevant units pose for a group photo with personnel of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 before their departure for the UN mission South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)

​Hanoi (VNA) – A C-17 military transport aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force arrived in Hanoi on September 23 to carry Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 to South Sudan to undertake United Nations peacekeeping duties.

​The flight took place one day after a send-off ceremony for the hospital, organised by the Ministry of National Defence.

​The Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 comprises 63 military personnel from military regions, army corps, military hospitals, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and other agencies and units. It will replace Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Bentiu.

During preparations, all officers and personnel completed training in political and military affairs, logistics, technical operations, field medical expertise and UN peacekeeping operations. They also received intensive English-language and professional training with international partners in areas including International Trauma Life Support, Aeromedical Evacuation Team, conflict-related sexual violence, international humanitarian law and explosive ordnance identification.

Addressing the hospital’s officers and personnel before their departure, Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, urged the unit to uphold solidarity and responsibility, strictly observe military discipline and UN regulations, and successfully fulfil their professional duties while ensuring safety. He also called on them to preserve and promote the image of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers” and contribute to enhancing Vietnam’s position and prestige in the international arena.

Following the arrival of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 in South Sudan and completion of the handover, Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 is expected to return to Vietnam on September 25, concluding its one-year UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

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Personnel of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 in a group photo before their departure for the UN mission South Sudan (Photo: VNA)

Australia is continuing to support Vietnam by providing transportation for personnel and equipment of the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 to South Sudan. Since Vietnam began participating in UN peacekeeping operations, Australia has repeatedly deployed military transport aircraft to transport Vietnamese personnel and equipment to South Sudan and bring them home after completing their missions.

In July 2025, Vietnam and Australia signed a three-year plan to implement their peacekeeping partnership agreement.

After more than 12 years of participating in UN peacekeeping operations, Vietnam has deployed more than 1,600 personnel from the Vietnam People's Army and nearly 100 from the People's Public Security forces to UN missions and headquarters.

Through the deployment of Level-2 Field Hospitals and Engineering Units to UN missions, Vietnamese peacekeepers have demonstrated their steadfastness, expertise, professionalism, capability and sense of responsibility in fulfilling their assigned tasks./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Royal Australian Air Force #Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 #South Sudan #United Nations peacekeeping #Vietnamese peacekeepers
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