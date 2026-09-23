Politics

Research project launched to promote maritime diplomacy in Southeast Asia

The project focuses on building the capacity of Vietnamese and regional scholars and experts in maritime connectivity, maritime governance and maritime analysis, while promoting joint research to propose solutions for strengthening substantive maritime cooperation among Southeast Asian countries.

Delegates mark the launch of a research project on promoting maritime diplomacy in Southeast Asia in Hanoi on September 23, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)
Delegates mark the launch of a research project on promoting maritime diplomacy in Southeast Asia in Hanoi on September 23, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A research project on promoting maritime diplomacy in Southeast Asia, along with its first series of activities, was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 23.

The project is jointly implemented by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the German foundation Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) in Vietnam with support from the US Department of State through the US Embassy in Hanoi. It comprises three components – training, dialogue and research – and four groups of activities to be carried out over one year.

The project focuses on building the capacity of Vietnamese and regional scholars and experts in maritime connectivity, maritime governance and maritime analysis, while promoting joint research to propose solutions for strengthening substantive maritime cooperation among Southeast Asian countries. Its three key thematic areas are marine environmental protection, maritime space awareness and maritime connectivity.

Through capacity-building training, dialogues and joint research, it is expected to help form a network of experts, promoting policy dialogue and proposing cooperation initiatives that meet the practical needs of Vietnam and the region.

At the launch ceremony, DAV President Dr Nguyen Hung Son affirmed that Vietnam's participation in the project forms part of a broader shared commitment to enhancing maritime governance capacity while working with partners to uphold the UN Charter, the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the principles of settling disputes by peaceful means, exercising restraint and refraining from the use of force.

By connecting research, policy and practice among countries in the region, the project can contribute to peace, sustainable development and the region's capacity to respond to challenges and pursue development, he said.

Its first series of activities opened with a capacity-building training course, featuring instruction by reputable and experienced international experts from India, the Republic of Korea, Israel and the US. Nearly 50 participants from Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, as well as research institutes and businesses, are set to take part. They are currently working in fields related to maritime affairs.

Over two days and through four sessions, participants update their knowledge of emerging trends in seaport development, maritime transport, subsea cable infrastructure and artificial intelligence in the maritime sector, as well as their implications for regional maritime security and sustainable development. The programme also provides opportunities for them to share experiences and discuss issues facing Vietnam and the region.

Immediately after the training course, a closed-door dialogue will be held with the participation of nominated researchers who will work with the project throughout its one-year implementation period.

Lewe Paul, a representative of KAS Vietnam, said the project opens a new chapter in the long-standing cooperation between KAS and DAV, with a trilateral cooperation mechanism involving the US Department of State through the US Embassy in Hanoi.

He said maritime diplomacy aims to establish mechanisms and channels for managing differences peacefully and responsibly. In this spirit, the project is expected to enhance the capacity of the next generation of maritime experts, connect national perspectives, strengthen regional dialogue and translate dialogue outcomes into practical cooperation ideas and recommendations.

Also at the launch, US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks said maintaining stability and ensuring maritime security are crucial requirements as countries in the region face numerous challenges in effectively managing and controlling waters under their jurisdiction, including transnational crime and illegal fishing./.

VNA
#biển đảo Việt Nam #BĐVN #research project #maritime diplomacy in Southeast Asia #Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam #Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung #US Department of State Germany United States Vietnam
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