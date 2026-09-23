Michelin honours three Sun Group-developed hotels in the 2026 Global Guide

Hanoi (VNA) – Capella Hanoi, Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery, and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, three luxury hospitality landmarks developed by Sun Group, have been officially honoured in the 2026 Michelin Key selection. Notably, Capella Hanoi continues to retain Three Michelin Keys, the highest tier within this prestigious global hotel rating system.



On September 18, Michelin officially unveiled the 2026 Michelin Key selection, recognising the world’s most outstanding hotels and resorts following comprehensive, independent evaluations conducted by anonymous inspectors. Vietnam has 21 properties awarded Michelin Keys this year, led by three iconic properties developed by Sun Group: Capella Hanoi, Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery, and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort.



Capella Hanoi continues to uphold its Three Michelin Key distinction, the ultimate accolade reserved for hospitality experiences deemed "extraordinary" by Michelin. Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery in Sa Pa has successfully maintained One Michelin Key, while InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort makes an impressive debut in the rankings with One Michelin Key.

The architectural masterpiece crafted by Bill Bensley brings the golden age of 1920s opera to life through every exquisite detail. (Photo: Sun Group)

Just as the Michelin Star sets the global benchmark for gastronomy, the Michelin Key establishes an equivalent standard for world-class accommodations. Properties are evaluated across five core criteria: opening the door to the destination; excellence in architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; consistency between the level of experience and the price paid; and an authentic manifestation of personality and unique character.



The Michelin Key system features three distinct distinctions: One Key denotes a very special stay; Two Keys signify an exceptional stay; and Three Keys, the highest tier, celebrate an extraordinary stay that becomes a destination in its own right. Out of more than 9,000 vetted properties in the Michelin Guide's global selection, only 155 hotels worldwide achieved Three Keys in 2026. Capella Hanoi continues to stand proudly within this elite cohort and remains one of only two hotels in Vietnam to hold this top-tier honor.



Situated steps from the Hanoi Opera House, Capella Hanoi recreates the glamour of the 1920s opera era within an intimate setting of just 47 rooms and suites. Under the creative direction of renowned architect Bill Bensley, the spirit of that historic decade is narrated through an interplay of Art Nouveau and Art Deco styles, where each suite unfolds the story of a luminary artist who once graced the opera stage.



The uniqueness of Capella Hanoi lies not only in its theatrical architecture, but also in its seamless integration of Hanoi’s cultural soul into the guest experience. From design and curated gastronomy to hyper-personalized service, the hotel proves that a boutique-scale property can achieve global distinction when backed by a compelling narrative and refined craftsmanship.



Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery successfully maintains its One Michelin Key distinction. (Photo: Sun Group)

In the mountain town of Sa Pa, Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery proudly retains its One Michelin Key. Also masterminded by Bill Bensley, the property transports guests into a vivid realm where 1920s and 1930s French haute couture meets the rich cultural tapestry of the Northwest highlands' ethnic communities.



Intricate tribal motifs, local color palettes, and terraced rice field inspirations are not mere decorative flourishes, but foundational design elements woven throughout the entire hotel. Through this vision, Hotel de la Coupole has established a unique philosophy for mountain retreats: international luxury deeply rooted in local heritage, memories, and indigenous landscapes.



The dialogue between French haute couture and the vibrant cultural identity of the Northwest region is reflected across every architectural space. (Photo: Sun Group)

The latest addition to the prestigious selection is InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. Nestled within the pristine rainforest of the Son Tra Peninsula, the resort cascades down steep cliffs toward the ocean, seamlessly connecting varying elevations via the iconic Nam Tram funicular railway.



Here, Bill Bensley harmoniously blends contemporary design language with design motifs inspired by traditional Vietnamese temples, shrines, and folk art. Rather than overpowering nature, the architecture sits gently upon the contours of the terrain as an organic extension of the peninsula, offering a layered transition between jungle, mountain, and sea.



Complementing its setting, the resort features an ecosystem of wellness and dining. Among its highlights is the one-Michelin-starred restaurant La Maison 1888, which elevates the multi-sensory journey for guests.



InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, an internationally acclaimed retreat, officially joins the prestigious Michelin Key selection with One Michelin Key. (Photo: Sun Group)

The three properties honoured by Michelin span three distinct destinations and embody three unique personalities: a theatrical sanctuary in Hanoi, a fashion palace amidst the mist of Sa Pa, and a secluded coastal haven embraced by the primary forests of Son Tra. Yet, uniting all three is a shared philosophy: transforming Vietnam’s rich culture and natural beauty into refined hospitality experiences that meet global standards.



Behind these achievements is a long-term strategy pursued by Sun Group: identifying destinations with extraordinary potential, collaborating with the world’s leading architects and hospitality brands, and persistently developing singular, unrepeatable landmarks.



In this journey, the creative synergy between Sun Group and Bill Bensley has created an indelible imprint. Rather than imposing a generic international hospitality template, each project draws inspiration from indigenous history, culture, and terrain. Architecture, therefore, serves as more than an aesthetic shell; it becomes a storytelling vehicle that brings the destination to life.



Fine dining experience at the one-Michelin-starred restaurant La Maison 1888 (Photo: Sun Group)

The simultaneous inclusion of three Sun Group-developed properties in the 2026 Michelin Key selection demonstrates that the capability of Vietnamese developers is no longer measured solely by scale or room count. Enduring value resides in the ability to deliver authentic, narrative-driven experiences, operated to world-class standards and verified by the world's most exacting independent evaluation systems.



From Hanoi and Sa Pa to Da Nang, these three Michelin Keys celebrate more than individual hotels. They represent an important milestone in the evolution of Vietnamese luxury tourism, moving from providing accommodations to curating self-sustaining destinations where culture, nature, architecture, and world-class service coalesce to define a new standard of international luxury rooted in Vietnamese identity./.