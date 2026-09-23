Vietnam tourism poised for breakthrough growth

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s tourism sector needs to shift strongly from volume to quality-driven growth, strengthen linkages and define right markets and products to attract high-value visitors, creating new momentum for sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness, said insiders.



The direction is set out in Politburo Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW dated August 22, 2026 on developing Vietnam’s tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era, which calls for restructuring the tourism industry towards smart, green and creative development.



Vietnam’s growing tourism appeal



According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), Vietnam welcomed nearly 16 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.4% year on year and reaching 63.6% of the full-year target. Long-haul markets also recorded strong growth, including Russia (up 165.7%), Europe (53.4%), the Americas (20.7%) and Australia (23.3%). With the peak international tourism season from October to April approaching, the sector has further room to accelerate efforts towards the target of welcoming 25 million foreign visitors this year. However, the focus is increasingly shifting from visitor numbers to the value each tourist brings to destinations.



Cao Thi Ngoc Lan, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said tourism growth in the new period should focus on visitor quality, reflected in length of stay, spending, satisfaction, likelihood of return and the value generated for localities. She stressed the need to move from market recovery to selective, quality and interconnected growth.



To realise the direction set out in the resolution, the sector needs to step up digital transformation and technology application in service booking, payment and promotion, while developing data-based destination management. Green criteria should be incorporated into tourism operations and product design, and existing tourism resources should be renewed to create distinctive experiences.





Da Nang’s beach tourism programmes attract large numbers of visitors (Photo: VNA)

Phung Quang Thang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Travel Association’s green tourism sub-association, said increasingly segmented markets and personalised demand require closer research into different visitor groups to develop suitable products and promotion plans. He also called for a real-time tourism data system connecting information on immigration, aviation, accommodation, attractions and travel businesses, while ensuring data sharing, security and confidentiality.



Businesses should make greater use of customer feedback, booking behaviour and search trends to tailor products and develop experience-based offerings, Thang said, stressing that destinations should also diversify night-time, seasonal and climate-adaptive products to attract visitors even in bad weather.

Developing specialised visitor segments



The sector should pay more attention to specialised, high-value segments such as MICE visitors, cruise passengers, long-stay holidaymakers, families and small groups, as well as those interested in culture, ecology and wellness.



Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service Company, said attracting these groups requires better products, coordinated services, professional sales channels and closer cooperation among stakeholders. Sustainability should also be incorporated into product design from the outset.



Management agencies and local authorities need to provide clear guidance on destination capacity, preserving local culture and protecting the environment, and product development standards, enabling travel businesses to select responsible suppliers, design appropriate itineraries, ease overcrowding, and bring greater benefits to local communities, Tra went on.



Meanwhile, Dang Quoc Thang, Head of the Vietnam Airlines branch in Quy Nhon, stressed the importance of closer coordination among airlines, travel businesses and destinations, noting that international air routes can succeed only when destinations have suitable products, travel companies offer attractive programmes and promotion targets the right markets at the right time.



Experts said Vietnam needs to strengthen regular coordination, prioritise promotion in markets with potential for direct air routes and promising new markets, and encourage public-private partnerships in tourism promotion.



They stressed that stronger linkages will help pool resources, expand markets and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese tourism./.