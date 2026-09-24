Business

Reference exchange rate stays stable on September 24

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,917 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,353 VND/USD.

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,635 VND/USD on September 24, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,917 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,353 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases.

Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,820 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,200 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the September 23 session./.

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