Business

Vietnam-Tanzania Business Forum advances practical cooperation

Tanzania's trade surplus with Vietnam increased from 140.9 million USD in 2022 to 314.2 million USD in 2025. Vietnam is currently a key market for Tanzanian agricultural products, particularly cashew nuts. The International Trade Centre (ITC) has also identified Vietnam as one of Tanzania’s most promising export markets.

Vietnamese delegation representatives speak at the forum, stressing the goal of turning dialogue opportunities into concrete cooperation projects between the two countries’ business communities. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese delegation representatives speak at the forum, stressing the goal of turning dialogue opportunities into concrete cooperation projects between the two countries’ business communities. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Tanzania Business Forum was held in Dar es Salaam on September 22, providing a platform for government agencies and businesses from the two countries to exchange views and explore concrete opportunities for trade and investment cooperation.

The forum was organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Tanzania in coordination with Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, and Viettel Tanzania (Halotel).

The event was among the key activities held on the sidelines of the second session of the Vietnam-Tanzania Intergovernmental Committee.

Vietnamese participants included Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Chairman of the Vietnam Subcommittee of the Vietnam-Tanzania Intergovernmental Committee; Deputy Head of the Vietnamese delegation Pham Ngoc Mau; Ambassador of Vietnam to Tanzania Vu Thanh Huyen; and around 30 representatives from the subcommittee and major Vietnamese businesses, including Vingroup, Intimex, Phulimex and Halotel.

The Tanzanian side was represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation James Millya, along with representatives from ministries, agencies and businesses involved in trade, investment, agriculture, land, fisheries and energy.

In his opening remarks, James Millya said the forum reflected the two governments’ determination to promote economic diplomacy and translate strong political ties into tangible results in trade and investment.

According to Tanzanian figures, the country’s trade surplus with Vietnam increased from 140.9 million USD in 2022 to 314.2 million USD in 2025. Vietnam is currently a key market for Tanzanian agricultural products, particularly cashew nuts. The International Trade Centre (ITC) has also identified Vietnam as one of Tanzania’s most promising export markets.

James Millya also praised Halotel’s contributions to developing telecommunications infrastructure, expanding internet coverage, creating jobs and improving the technical skills of local workers. He expressed hope that this successful model could be replicated in other sectors.

The Tanzanian side highlighted strategic orientations under its Development Vision 2050, including major projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Port of Dar es Salaam, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and a network of special economic zones.

vnanet_potal-dien-dan-ket-noi-doanh-nghiep-viet-nam-tanzania-9045395.jpg
Vietnamese and Tanzanian delegates pose for a group photo at the headquarters of Viettel Tanzania (Halotel), which co-organised the event. (Photo: VNA)

Priority investment sectors include agro-processing, particularly cashew nuts, cotton, sesame and coffee; the marine economy; textiles and garments; renewable energy; mining; and digital technology.

Both sides noted strong complementarities between Tanzania’s abundant raw materials and Vietnam’s strengths in processing technology, supply chains and access to international markets.

Deputy Minister Hiep shared Vietnam’s experience in agricultural production, processing and exports, and proposed strengthening South-South cooperation in agriculture through technology and technical transfers linked with investment and market expansion.

Ambassador Huyen stressed the importance of direct business-to-business connections in turning high-level commitments into concrete projects. The Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania pledges to support businesses by providing information and facilitating partnerships on the basis of mutual benefit, he said.

During the forum, Vietnamese businesses and Tanzanian partners, including TANICA, the TMX Commodity Exchange, the Cashew Board and the National Irrigation Commission, introduced their capabilities and discussed potential areas of cooperation.

The forum strengthened links between government agencies and businesses of the two countries while providing fresh momentum for discussions at the second session of the Vietnam-Tanzania Intergovernmental Committee, contributing to efforts to deepen bilateral economic ties./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam #Tanzania #business #forum #cooperation Tanzania
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Vu Thanh Huyen meets with Regional Commissioner of Tanga region Batilda Salha Burian. (Photo courtesy of Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania)

Vietnam, Tanzania explore local cooperation opportunities

Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Vu Thanh Huyen paid a working visit to Tanga region from July 23-25, during which she had a meeting with Regional Commissioner Batilda Salha Burian to explore cooperation opportunities between Vietnamese and Tanzanian localities.

See more

A luxury apartment complex on the banks of the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Russian investors explore opportunities in Vietnam’s real estate market

Vietnam is seen as a potential market, with considerable room for growth in real estate, particularly commercial property, compared with some regional markets. Strong Vietnam-Russia ties and opportunities to establish foreign-invested enterprises are also considered favourable for Russian investors.

Representatives from PV GAS and ENEOS Xplora Inc. at their recent meeting (Photo: petrovietnam.petrotimes.vn)

PV GAS, ENEOS Xplora seek to expand cooperation in gas, LNG

Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), a member of Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and ENEOS Xplora Inc. are exploring broader cooperation in the gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain and energy projects.

A graphic image of Terminal 2 of Phu Quoc International Airport (Source: VietnamPlus)

Phu Quoc airport planning adjusted to serve APEC 2027

For 2021-2030, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam proposed bringing forward the investment in a parallel taxiway system and a connecting taxiway north of Runway No. 2 at Phu Quoc International Airport, in order to connect with the aircraft maintenance and repair facility (hangar) planned for the northern area of ​​the airport.

The September 23 press briefing to introduce the 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host Asian Securities Forum’s annual general meeting for first time

The 31st Asia Securities Forum Annual General Meeting (ASF AGM 31) will feature a dedicated session on Vietnam under the theme “Investing in Vietnam – Rising in a New Era”. It is expected to bring together representatives of international financial institutions, regional securities associations, experts and leaders of domestic businesses.

Vietnam remains a notable market for large-scale renewable energy and LNG-fired power projects of B.Grimm Power. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Thai power company expands energy investment in Vietnam

In Vietnam, B.Grimm Power has built a notable portfolio in renewable energy and LNG-fired power. The company has developed solar power projects with a combined capacity of around 677 MW and continues to participate in other renewable energy projects.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh speaks at a meeting with businesses in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam expands cooperation with India's Tamil Nadu

From September 20-22, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh and an Embassy delegation held meetings with Tamil Nadu authorities, trade promotion agencies and businesses to promote investment, trade, industrial and technology cooperation.