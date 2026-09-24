Vietnam-Tanzania Business Forum advances practical cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Tanzania Business Forum was held in Dar es Salaam on September 22, providing a platform for government agencies and businesses from the two countries to exchange views and explore concrete opportunities for trade and investment cooperation.

The forum was organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Tanzania in coordination with Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, and Viettel Tanzania (Halotel).

The event was among the key activities held on the sidelines of the second session of the Vietnam-Tanzania Intergovernmental Committee.

Vietnamese participants included Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Chairman of the Vietnam Subcommittee of the Vietnam-Tanzania Intergovernmental Committee; Deputy Head of the Vietnamese delegation Pham Ngoc Mau; Ambassador of Vietnam to Tanzania Vu Thanh Huyen; and around 30 representatives from the subcommittee and major Vietnamese businesses, including Vingroup, Intimex, Phulimex and Halotel.

The Tanzanian side was represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation James Millya, along with representatives from ministries, agencies and businesses involved in trade, investment, agriculture, land, fisheries and energy.

In his opening remarks, James Millya said the forum reflected the two governments’ determination to promote economic diplomacy and translate strong political ties into tangible results in trade and investment.

According to Tanzanian figures, the country’s trade surplus with Vietnam increased from 140.9 million USD in 2022 to 314.2 million USD in 2025. Vietnam is currently a key market for Tanzanian agricultural products, particularly cashew nuts. The International Trade Centre (ITC) has also identified Vietnam as one of Tanzania’s most promising export markets.

James Millya also praised Halotel’s contributions to developing telecommunications infrastructure, expanding internet coverage, creating jobs and improving the technical skills of local workers. He expressed hope that this successful model could be replicated in other sectors.

The Tanzanian side highlighted strategic orientations under its Development Vision 2050, including major projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Port of Dar es Salaam, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and a network of special economic zones.

Vietnamese and Tanzanian delegates pose for a group photo at the headquarters of Viettel Tanzania (Halotel), which co-organised the event. (Photo: VNA)

Priority investment sectors include agro-processing, particularly cashew nuts, cotton, sesame and coffee; the marine economy; textiles and garments; renewable energy; mining; and digital technology.

Both sides noted strong complementarities between Tanzania’s abundant raw materials and Vietnam’s strengths in processing technology, supply chains and access to international markets.

Deputy Minister Hiep shared Vietnam’s experience in agricultural production, processing and exports, and proposed strengthening South-South cooperation in agriculture through technology and technical transfers linked with investment and market expansion.

Ambassador Huyen stressed the importance of direct business-to-business connections in turning high-level commitments into concrete projects. The Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania pledges to support businesses by providing information and facilitating partnerships on the basis of mutual benefit, he said.

During the forum, Vietnamese businesses and Tanzanian partners, including TANICA, the TMX Commodity Exchange, the Cashew Board and the National Irrigation Commission, introduced their capabilities and discussed potential areas of cooperation.

The forum strengthened links between government agencies and businesses of the two countries while providing fresh momentum for discussions at the second session of the Vietnam-Tanzania Intergovernmental Committee, contributing to efforts to deepen bilateral economic ties./.

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