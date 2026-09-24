General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

New York (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of several US corporations in New York on September 23 afternoon (local time), as part of his trip to the US to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.



Meeting Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, General Secretary and President Lam appreciated the company’s interest and coordination with Vietnamese agencies in piloting its services in accordance with regulations.



Shotwell expressed SpaceX’s desire to work with Vietnamese partners to better support disaster response, ensure uninterrupted communications, enable Vietnamese businesses to participate in emerging technology ecosystems and contribute to the safety and sustainable development of Vietnam’s digital ecosystem.



He urged SpaceX to prioritise narrowing the digital divide and ensuring access to connectivity for all people, while proposing the company work with Vietnamese agencies to study a satellite-based backup connectivity mechanism for disaster response, and strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese businesses, universities, research institutes, innovation centres and technology companies in training engineers in satellite telecommunications and network design.



Meeting Eric Hambly, Chairman, President and CEO of Murphy Oil Corporation, the Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the corporation’s presence and cooperation in offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production. He noted that Vietnam is entering a new development period with growing energy demand, and is accelerating its energy transition and promoting clean and renewable energy sources.



For his part, Hambly expressed his confidence in Vietnam’s growth potential in the coming years and affirmed that Murphy Oil will continue increasing investment in and stand alongside the country in developing the oil and gas industry, transferring technology and training high-quality human resources.



Acknowledging the positive progress of Murphy Oil’s ongoing projects, General Secretary and President Lam called on the corporation to closely coordinate with Vietnamese partners and competent agencies to ensure that the projects are brought into effective operation on schedule. He affirmed that Vietnam will continue maintaining a stable, transparent and predictable investment environment while protecting the legitimate rights and interests of investors.



At his meeting with Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, one of the world’s leading companies in air transportation, express delivery, logistics and global trade connectivity, the top Vietnamese leader praised the group’s more than 30-year presence in Vietnam. FedEx has not only provided transportation and delivery services but also contributed to connecting Vietnamese businesses and goods with international markets.



Impressed by Vietnam’s development achievements, particularly its rapidly improving infrastructure and advantageous geographical location, Subramaniam said FedEx will step up support for Vietnam in risk management, automation and faster customs clearance for express shipments and e-commerce. The company also plans to help Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises gain more direct access to global and new markets, while promoting green and safe logistics and human resources development.



Subramaniam expressed FedEx’s wish to further expand its operations in Vietnam, thereby helping the Vietnamese economy strengthen its transport capacity and connectivity with global supply chains.



Emphasising that faster and more cost-efficient logistics are essential for Vietnamese goods to compete in global markets, General Secretary and President Lam requested FedEx to support Vietnam’s participation in the air cargo ecosystem. He stressed the need to develop a comprehensive system rather than a standalone warehouse and to significantly expand Vietnam’s direct connectivity with the company’s global network.



He also expressed his hope that FedEx will continue expanding partnership with hospitals in the field of paediatric cancer treatment to promote its strengths in this highly practical area.



Meeting with William Nathan Franklin, Founder, CEO and President of Pacifico Energy, General Secretary and President Lam appreciated the group’s presence and long-term investment commitment in Vietnam, particularly in renewable energy, wind power and offshore wind power.



To serve industrialisation and modernisation, digital transformation, data centres, AI and high-tech industries, Vietnam needs a more stable, secure, competitive and green energy system, he said, showing his hope that in the next phase, the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation will be measured by more concrete and substantive results.



Franklin spoke highly of Vietnam’s policies to improve the investment and business environment, as well as active and effective support provided by its ministries, sectors and localities to businesses, including US companies.



He pledged that Pacifico Energy will continue to invest in wind power and renewable energy in Vietnam, contributing to the Southeast Asian country's rapid and sustainable economic growth and to the Vietnam-US relations.



Hosting Peter J. Gibson, Founder and CEO of Nebula Energy, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam always welcomes and create favourable conditions for US firms to invest in and cooperate with Vietnamese partners for the mutual benefit of both sides.



Peter gave an overview of his group’s global capabilities and experience in developing sustainable LNG infrastructure and advanced AI data centres in the US. He highlighted progress in cooperation agreements with Vietnamese partners and affirmed the group’s commitment to accompanying Vietnam in its long-term energy transition and national digital transformation. He said that the group wishes to further expand cooperation with Vietnamese businesses to apply smart-grid solutions, energy storage systems and AI to production chains.



The top Vietnamese leader welcomed the group’s cooperation with Vietnamese partners in recent years and the expansion of its projects. He highlighted the promotion of major infrastructure projects in Vietnam, particularly those combining clean energy and digital technologies, and encouraged the US firm to continue investing in high-tech industries, digital transformation and renewable energy.



In a meeting with Murali Krishna Reddy, Member of the Founding Family and Director at Hetero Pharma and a key principal at Camber Pharmaceuticals, General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam regards science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of rapid and sustainable development. He stressed that in the pharmaceutical sector, Vietnam aims to develop a modern industry with strong research and production capacity, gradually achieving technological self-reliance to meet healthcare needs.



Murali Krishna Reddy said Vietnam’s investment environment has improved significantly, facilitating investment and business activities. He affirmed the group’s strong commitment to working with Vietnamese partners to successfully implement its project and deliver tangible results.



General Secretary and President Lam called on the group to focus cooperation on technology transfer, acquisition and gradual mastery, helping strengthen Vietnam’s technological self-reliance and deepen its participation in regional and global pharmaceutical value chains. He also urged the parties to translate their agreements into concrete, substantive and sustainable outcomes, thereby contributing to strengthening the self-reliance of Vietnam's pharmaceutical industry and improving healthcare quality for the Vietnamese people./.

VNA