☕ Afternoon briefing on September 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam delivered a policy speech at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) in New York on September 22 morning (local time).



On this occasion, FPA Chairman of the Board of Directors Henry Fernandez presented the Vietnamese leader with the FPA Medal, the association’s highest honour awarded to individuals who demonstrate a spirit of responsible internationalism and contribute to broadening public understanding of international affairs. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam has proposed four major orientations to steer and manage change so that competition does not turn into confrontation, differences do not lead to conflict, and scientific – technological progress does not create new divisions.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

He made the proposal while delivering an important address at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 (local time). Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam had meetings with Ghanaian President John Mahama, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) Khalilur Rahman in New York, on September 22 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the UNGA 81 and conduct bilateral activities in the US.



At the meeting with General Secretary and President Lam, the Ghanaian President expressed his impression at Vietnam’s strong development and transformation, affirming that Vietnam has been an inspiration for African countries in their past struggles for national independence as well as their current national development efforts. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time).



The meetings formed part of his working trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and conduct bilateral activities in the US. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited and held a working session with representatives from biopharmaceutical company Pfizer in New York on September 22 (local time).



At the event, General Secretary and President Lam witnessed the handover of a cooperation document between Pfizer and Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) on strengthening vaccine immunisation and disease prevention capacity in Vietnam. Read full story



– Vietnam will receive an estimated 221.2 million USD in resources under three Country Programme Documents (CPDs) for the 2027–2031 period with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and UN Population Fund (UNFPA).



Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan received the three documents on behalf of the Government at a ceremony in New York on September 22 (local time), held on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Read full story



– Vietnam plans to connect its national digital identification application VNeID with the electronic identification systems of Singapore and Laos, with a view to expanding the connection to other ASEAN countries.



Users access the national digital identification application VNeID. (Photo: VNA)

The initiative aims to establish a framework for cross-border electronic identification, including the scope, users, implementation roadmap, connection methods and responsibilities of relevant agencies. Read full story



– A C-17 military transport aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force arrived in Hanoi on September 23 to carry Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 to South Sudan to undertake United Nations peacekeeping duties.



The Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 comprises 63 military personnel from military regions, army corps, military hospitals, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and other agencies and units. It will replace Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Bentiu. Read full story



– Vietnam Report JSC on September 22 announced its list of the Top 10 and Top 5 most reputable companies in Vietnam’s food and beverage (F&B) industry in 2026.



The companies will be honoured at a ceremony scheduled to take place in Hanoi in October. Read full story./.