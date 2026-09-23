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Vietnam to receive over 221 million USD in UN development resources

The three Country Programme Documents provide an important framework for cooperation between Vietnam and the three UN development agencies for 2027–2031, helping mobilise international resources for the country’s development priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (centre), together with senior officials of Vietnam, witnesses the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and United Nations agencies in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (centre), together with senior officials of Vietnam, witnesses the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnam and United Nations agencies in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will receive an estimated 221.2 million USD in resources under three Country Programme Documents (CPDs) for the 2027–2031 period with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

​Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan received the three documents on behalf of the Government at a ceremony in New York on September 22 (local time), held on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

​The event was witnessed by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

​The three CPDs, approved by the executive boards of the respective UN agencies in September, envisage total resources of about 221.2 million USD, including 115.5 million USD from UNDP, 85 million USD from UNICEF and 20.7 million USD from UNFPA.

​The documents were handed over by UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita.

​The programmes reflect Vietnam’s development priorities and will support the country in addressing climate change, technological transformation, demographic shifts and social inequalities while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

​The UNDP’s programme focuses on four areas, namely inclusive human development; economic and digital transformation; climate action and environmental sustainability; and governance and the rule of law.

​UNICEF’s programme prioritises human development, child protection and child-focused governance while strengthening resilience to climate change, disasters and environmental risks.

​The UNFPA’s programme focuses on population issues, including population ageing, gender equality, reproductive health and the prevention and response to gender-based violence.

​The three documents provide an important framework for cooperation between Vietnam and the three UN development agencies for 2027–2031, helping mobilise international resources for the country’s development priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.

​The Ministry of Finance said it will continue coordinating with the UNDP, UNICEF, UNFPA and Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities to effectively implement the Country Programmes and ensure that mobilised resources are managed and used efficiently in line with national priorities./.​

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