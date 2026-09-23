Politics

Top Vietnamese leader calls for further support, cooperation from JPMorganChase, Visa

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of JPMorganChase and Visa in New York on the morning of September 23 (local time).

Phạm Thu Hương
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Robert Thomson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at Visa Inc., in New York on the morning of September 23 (local time). (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Robert Thomson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at Visa Inc., in New York on the morning of September 23 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of JPMorganChase and Visa in New York on the morning of September 23 (local time).

Meeting Troy Rohrbaugh, Co-President of JPMorganChase, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, General Secretary and President Lam praised the bank’s reputation and standing in international financial markets and recognised its contributions over the years in advising the Vietnamese government and businesses on raising capital in international markets.

Rohrbaugh expressed his impression of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements over the past time and his desire to continue cooperating with, investing in and supporting Vietnamese partners in their development.

He said the international investment community highly values Vietnam’s macro-economic stability and long-term growth potential, affirming his readiness to support the country in enhancing information exchanges, continue sharing international experience and assist Vietnam in developing its financial and capital markets in a modern, transparent and efficient manner aligned with international standards, while promoting deeper integration of the domestic financial system with the global financial system.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Troy Rohrbaugh, Co-President of JPMorganChase, in New York on September 23. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that Vietnam is pursuing ambitious growth targets and implementing a number of key projects in infrastructure, energy and digital transformation.

In this context, Vietnam hopes to continue receiving support from JPMorganChase in strengthening links with the international financial and investment community, thereby helping attract high-quality capital flows into Vietnam.

General Secretary and President Lam asked JPMorganChase to support the Vietnamese government, commercial banks and businesses in effectively accessing international sources of capital, including international bond issuance, export credit and other international fundraising channels, to serve the country’s development goals.

He also called on the bank to share international experience in debt management and the management of State foreign exchange reserves, helping Vietnam work toward achieving investment-grade credit ratings in the coming period.

At the meeting with Robert Thomson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at Visa Inc., one of the world’s leading payment technology companies, General Secretary and President Lam welcomed Visa’s more than 30 years of engagement with the Vietnamese market, from its first card transactions to current initiatives in digital payments, public transport, public services, digital tourism and business support.

He said the two sides have a strong foundation to build larger-scale digital payment ecosystems in the new phase, with the potential to be scaled up and generate tangible economic impact.

Thomson expressed his desire to further deepen cooperation with Vietnamese partners, support Vietnam’s digital transformation and advance the country’s priorities in digital payments.

He emphasised that Vietnam is developing dynamically, with new developments in science, technology and innovation, particularly in electronic payments. These areas are also aligned with Visa’s investment and development priorities. Visa therefore seeks to play a greater role in Vietnam’s innovation and digital transformation efforts.

General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam is stepping up its national digital transformation and developing the digital economy, digital society and digital government.

Digital payments are an important component of the digital economy infrastructure, with a direct impact on productivity, transparency, transaction costs, e-commerce, tourism, public services and businesses’ access to markets, the leader added, noting his hope that Visa would continue to work with Vietnam to achieve these goals.

The leader asked Visa to prioritise supporting Vietnam in expanding digital payments in the public sector and public services; share international experience in developing convenient and integrated digital public transport; build a digital tourism ecosystem and improve visitor experience, while working with Vietnamese partners to develop a seamless digital travel journey; help small and medium-sized enterprises become more deeply integrated into the digital economy.

He also called on Visa to share technology, expertise and early-warning models for fraud, while coordinating on workforce training and helping strengthen the capabilities of banks, payment intermediaries, businesses and regulators.

Vietnam stands ready to work with Visa to turn current initiatives into larger-scale programs and measurable results, he affirmed./.

Phạm Thu Hương
VNA
#JPMorganChase #Visa #Vietnam-US relations United States
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