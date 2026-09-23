Politics

Top leaders of Vietnam and Mongolia meet on sidelines of UNGA 81

General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam highly value and stand ready to engage in close, comprehensive, and extensive cooperation with Mongolia across all sectors in line with the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership framework, with a particular focus on economy, trade, investment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh in New York. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh in New York. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh in New York as part of his working trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with recent development steps in the bilateral relations, spanning culture, tourism, and education, and particularly the signing of an agreement on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports. They also noted the opening of direct flights connecting the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang of Vietnam, which facilitates tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

For his part, President Khürelsükh sincerely thanked General Secretary and President Lam for the special attention he has consistently devoted to fostering a substantive, effective, and comprehensive Vietnam-Mongolia relationship.

The President spoke highly of the outcomes of the recent visit to Mongolia by President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man. He also congratulated Vietnam on its remarkable socio-economic achievements under the leadership of General Secretary and President Lam and the country's leadership, affirming that Vietnam's success is also a success for the State and people of Mongolia.

President Khürelsükh affirmed that Mongolia always attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam, regarding Vietnam as a "third neighbour" and a top-priority partner in Southeast Asia. He expressed his desire to continue nurturing the fine, traditional friendship between the two nations, ensuring its continued prosperity in this new era of development.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the State and people of Mongolia on the significant new achievements attained through their socio-economic development strategies and "Vision 2050". He affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam highly value and stand ready to engage in close, comprehensive, and extensive cooperation with Mongolia across all sectors in line with the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership framework, with a particular focus on economy, trade, investment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that the continued development of Vietnam-Mongolia relations would increasingly meet the aspirations of both countries’ people while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums and mechanisms, particularly within the United Nations./.

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