Politics

Key Party leader urges timely, high-quality completion of 40-year national construction platform review

The Platform, adopted by the 7th National Party Congress in 1991, holds particular importance in the development of the Party’s theoretical thinking. The 40-year review (1991-2031) aims to clarify the its value and vitality, as well as issues facing Vietnam’s development model in the new context.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on September 23 chaired a meeting of Group 6, tasked with reviewing 40 years of implementing the Platform on National Construction in the period of transition to socialism.

Participants discussed the group’s working regulations, draft decisions on the establishment of its editorial and support teams, and the detailed outline of the review report; and contributed ideas to the outline.

Speaking at the meeting, the key Party leader, who is also Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution (1930-2030), leadership orientations for national development over the next 100 years (2030-2130), and the review of the 40-year implementation of the Platform for National Construction during the transitional period to socialism, stressed that the 40-year review is a particularly important political task with major theoretical and practical significance, demonstrating the responsibility of the 14th Party Central Committee towards the Party’s revolutionary cause.

He asked Group 6 members to uphold their sense of responsibility, conduct thorough research, provide substantive comments on the draft outline, and closely coordinate with other groups to ensure consistency and contribute to a comprehensive, objective and scientific assessment of the Party’s 100-year leadership of the Vietnamese revolution.

The Standing Member of the Secretariat also called for clear responsibilities, specific and scientific timelines, and the development of a comprehensive database, and for organising conferences, seminars and thematic discussions and gathering broad feedback from researchers, Party organisations, Party members and the people to finalise the outline with the highest quality.

The Platform, adopted by the 7th National Party Congress in 1991, holds particular importance in the development of the Party’s theoretical thinking. The 40-year review (1991-2031) aims to clarify the its value and vitality, as well as issues facing Vietnam’s development model in the new context./.



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