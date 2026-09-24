☀️ Morning digest on September 24

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 23, within the framework of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81).



At the meeting, the UN chief recalled his youth involvement in the the movement opposing the war in Vietnam and expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s notable development achievements over the four decades of Doi moi (Renewal). He affirmed that Vietnam has become an important pillar of multilateralism with special and distinctive relationship. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US businesses in New York on September 23 (local time), during which he heard a report on the Vietnam War Accounting Initiative (VWAI).



The top Vietnamese leader stressed that more than half a century after the war, Vietnam and the US have overcome the pain of the past together, gradually built trust, elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and turned them into a model of international relations. Read full story



- Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security of Vietnam, has proposed that each country establish a coordination task force to verify, investigate, and handle complex transnational scam rings, improving the effectiveness of cooperation among countries.



The proposal was made at the 2026 International Conference on Combating Online Scams (ICCOS-2026) held in Phnom Penh on September 23, attended by delegations from 27 countries, six international organisations and around 500 delegates. Read full story



- Vietnam and the US signed two limited-scope project agreements (LSPAs) in Hanoi on September 23 to advance efforts to address the post-war chemical and Agent Orange/dioxin contamination in Vietnam.



The agreements cover additional US funding for dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa Air Base and support for improving the quality of life of people with disabilities, regardless of the cause of their disabilities, in heavily sprayed Agent Orange areas and other priority provinces. Read full story



- A total of 664 sets of war martyrs’ remains have been recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City after three months of search and excavation, according to the municipal Military High Command.



From June 23 to September 23, K74 Team under the Ho Chi Minh City Military High Command recovered 664 sets of remains at the site, which was formerly Do Thanh Cemetery, in Hoa Hung ward. Read full story



- The central city of Da Nang has launched the “I Love Da Nang” campaign, offering more than 5,000 gifts and discount vouchers to visitors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 21-27 on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn (Chuseok), an important traditional festival offering a long holiday for Korean people.



Alongside the gifts, tourism businesses are rolling out special offers on accommodation, dining, entertainment, spa services, golf, and family- and couple-oriented products. Read full story



- Dinh Van Tam secured a place in the men’s 56kg sanda final after a convincing semifinal victory on September 23, highlighting a fruitful day for Vietnam’s wushu team at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20).



Facing Indonesia’s Fereddy Sinaga in the last four, Van Tam delivered a 2-0 victory to book his place in the gold-medal bout. The result guarantees the Vietnamese fighter at least a silver medal. Read full story./.

VNA