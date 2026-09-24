Society

Da Nang boosts appeal to international visitors with promotional offers

Alongside the RoK, Da Nang has stepped up tourism promotion in India, Japan, China, Russia and CIS countries, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Visitors in Hoi An of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Visitors in Hoi An of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang has launched the “I Love Da Nang” campaign, offering more than 5,000 gifts and discount vouchers to visitors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 21-27 on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn (Chuseok), an important traditional festival offering a long holiday for Korean people.

Alongside the gifts, tourism businesses are rolling out special offers on accommodation, dining, entertainment, spa services, golf, and family- and couple-oriented products.

Some attractions are also offering special incentives. Sun World Ba Na Hills, for example, is offering Korean visitors a direct discount of 50,000 VND (about 2 USD) on cable car tickets and dining combo tickets from September 21-30.

Visitors can collect gifts at the city's tourism support points after presenting their air tickets or passports and completing the check-in process as instructed.

The RoK is currently one of Da Nang's key tourism markets and partners. As of August 2026, the city was home to 312 Korean FDI projects with a total registered capital of nearly 1.56 billion USD.

In the first seven months of 2026 alone, Da Nang welcomed more than 1.2 million Korean visitors, accounting for 20.2% of its total international arrivals. The city currently has around 140 flights per week connecting it with major cities in the RoK.

The city will continue working with Korean travel companies and plans to organise a famtrip as part of the Da Nang Tourism Festival in October 2026 to introduce new tourism products and expand cooperation to attract more visitors.

Alongside the RoK, Da Nang has stepped up tourism promotion in India, Japan, China, Russia and CIS countries, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. It is also expanding air connectivity and organising famtrips and business networking programmes to diversify international visitor sources and reduce reliance on traditional markets.

Tourism promotion, demand-stimulation and market expansion activities are contributing to Da Nang's overall tourism target for 2026 of welcoming more than 19.1 million visitors, including around 8.7 million international arrivals, affirming tourism's role as one of the city's key economic sectors./.

VNA
#the Republic of Korea #Mid-Autumn #Chuseok #Da Nang #Korean visitors Da Nang
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