Scholarships awarded to disadvantaged coastal, island students

Khanh Hoa (VNA) —The “For Highland and Island Youth” Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club on September 23 presented scholarships to 130 ethnic minority and disadvantaged students in coastal and island areas of Khanh Hoa province.

Each scholarship is worth 1 million VND (about 38 USD), providing financial support for students in the 2026-2027 academic year and encouraging them to overcome difficulties and continue their studies.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, chairwoman of the fund and the club, praised the students for their efforts to overcome hardships and achieve good academic results. She encouraged them to keep building their knowledge and embrace the spirit of “soldiers on the front of knowledge”, contributing to national development and defence.

Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People's Committee Le Huyen thanked the fund and club for their continued support, saying the scholarships offer meaningful assistance while giving students added motivation and confidence to pursue their education.

Many previous recipients have gone on to enter universities and colleges and become useful members of their families and communities, demonstrating the programme's lasting impact.

The fund was formerly known as the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, established in 1999 to support disadvantaged but academically outstanding ethnic minority students nationwide while the club was later established to bring together people who share a commitment to Vietnam's seas and islands.

The fund was renamed the “For Highland and Island Youth” Fund under new regulations on December 5, 2025.

In Khanh Hoa, hundreds of ethnic minority students and children of disadvantaged fishermen have benefited from the programme over the years. In the 2025-2026 academic year, 180 local students received scholarships, each worth 1 million VND, along with school supplies. /.

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