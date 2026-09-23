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500-day campaign: 664 sets of war martyrs’ remains founded at Le Thi Rieng Park

Of the total, 631 were individual sets of remains, while 33 were recovered from eight mass graves. Personal artifacts were found with 298 sets of remains.

After three months of search operations, 664 sets of war martyrs’ remains have been recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)
After three months of search operations, 664 sets of war martyrs’ remains have been recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A total of 664 sets of war martyrs’ remains have been recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City after three months of search and excavation, according to the municipal Military High Command.

From June 23 to September 23, K74 Team under the Ho Chi Minh City Military High Command recovered 664 sets of remains at the site, which was formerly Do Thanh Cemetery, in Hoa Hung ward.

Of the total, 631 were individual sets of remains, while 33 were recovered from eight mass graves. Personal artifacts were found with 298 sets of remains.

On September 23, the team temporarily suspended excavation and search operations due to heavy rain and preparations for site clearance and cleaning ahead of a memorial service and reburial ceremony scheduled for early October.

Heavy and consecutive rains in Ho Chi Minh City in recent days have significantly affected the team’s work, with excavation sites becoming flooded. The forces at the site have had to use high-capacity pumps to drain water from excavation pits.

Further rain is forecast in the coming days, potentially causing additional difficulties and slowing the search and excavation work at Le Thi Rieng Park./.

VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #500-day campaign #war martyrs’ remains #Ho Chi Minh City #Le Thi Rieng Park
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