Vietnam bags another rowing bronze at ASIAD 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam claimed another bronze medal at ASIAD 2026 on September 24 as Tran Thi Tu Uyen and Pham Thi Bich Ngoc finished third in the women's double sculls (W2x).

The Vietnamese duo clocked 7:02.68 at the Nagaragawa course in Japan, finishing behind China, which took gold in 6:45.99, and Iran, which claimed silver in 6:55.78.

It was Vietnam’s second rowing bronze of the day, following the first won by Du Thi Bong, Le Thi Hien, Pham Thi Ngoc Anh and Ha Thi Vui in the women’s four.

Vietnamese rowers Du Thi Bong, Le Thi Hien, Pham Thi Ngoc Anh and Ha Thi Vui celebrate their bronze medal in the women’s four event. (Photo: VNA published)

Vietnam now has 12 medals at the Games, comprising one gold, one silver and 10 bronzes./.

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