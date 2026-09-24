Culture - Sports

Vietnam bags another rowing bronze at ASIAD 2026

Vietnam claimed another bronze medal at ASIAD 2026 on September 24 as Tran Thi Tu Uyen and Pham Thi Bich Ngoc finished third in the women's double sculls (W2x).

Vietnam’s women’s rowing team at ASIAD 2026. (Photo: VNA published)
Vietnam’s women’s rowing team at ASIAD 2026. (Photo: VNA published)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam claimed another bronze medal at ASIAD 2026 on September 24 as Tran Thi Tu Uyen and Pham Thi Bich Ngoc finished third in the women's double sculls (W2x).

The Vietnamese duo clocked 7:02.68 at the Nagaragawa course in Japan, finishing behind China, which took gold in 6:45.99, and Iran, which claimed silver in 6:55.78.

It was Vietnam’s second rowing bronze of the day, following the first won by Du Thi Bong, Le Thi Hien, Pham Thi Ngoc Anh and Ha Thi Vui in the women’s four.

vna-potal-asiad-2026-doan-the-thao-viet-nam-gianh-them-huy-chuong-dong-9046565.jpg
Vietnamese rowers Du Thi Bong, Le Thi Hien, Pham Thi Ngoc Anh and Ha Thi Vui celebrate their bronze medal in the women’s four event. (Photo: VNA published)

Vietnam now has 12 medals at the Games, comprising one gold, one silver and 10 bronzes./.

source
#Vietnam #rowing #ASIAD 2026
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu meets with 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders in Japan on September 23 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese KOLs in Japan encouraged to strengthen community ties

Speaking at a meeting in Tokyo on September 23 with around 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Japan, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said their ability to deliver information quickly and reach large audiences enables them to make practical contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and building a united Vietnamese community in Japan.

Children join a Mid-Autumn lantern procession. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates childhood, traditional culture

Since the 1990s, Mid-Autumn celebrations at Van Ho have become a memorable part of childhood in the capital, characterised by warmth, simplicity and traditional cultural values. Even when material conditions were limited, children's joy was kindled by candlelit handmade lanterns, drumbeats, laughter and moments spent with family and friends.

Thai ethnic women perform at a cultural activity at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Culture Day expected to become national cultural brand

People, communities, artists, intellectuals, businesses and young people should be placed at the centre as both participants and creators, as well as direct beneficiaries of cultural achievements during activities marking Vietnam Culture Day, according to Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

A visual identity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UNESCO cooperation is unveiled at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host Asia-Pacific dialogue on heritage, authenticity

Co-organised by the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee and the Ninh Binh provincial People’s Committee, the dialogue serves as an important policy forum to discuss approaches to safeguarding heritage authenticity amid urbanisation, climate change and tourism development.

The Vietnamese athletes perform in the women's team kata event in karate at ASIAD 2026 on September 22. (Photo published by VNA)

ASIAD 2026: Karate claims first gold for Vietnam

Demonstrating precise execution, flawless synchronisation, and exceptional artistic impression in their team form performance, the Vietnamese athletes outshone their opponents to claim the top spot on the podium.

A Vietnamese dance is performed as part of the programme in France. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cultural events impress audiences in Paris

The weekend programme featured an art show, Vietnamese films, a photo exhibition and the reenactment of a traditional Vietnamese market, offering visitors different ways to explore the country’s culture, people and landscapes.

Vietnam builds healthy, safe “digital culture,” spreads positive values

Vietnam builds healthy, safe “digital culture,” spreads positive values

While there’s plenty of positive content online, misinformation, harmful material, and inappropriate behavior have also become an issue. That’s why the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism introduced the Code of Conduct for Cultural Behaviour in the Digital Environment, aiming to guide how organisations and individuals act on online platforms, boost their sense of responsibility, and encourage positive values in the digital space.

Participants in the Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026 (Photo: VNA)

From La Khe looms to London runways, Vietnamese culture takes centre stage

Rather than presenting Ao Dai simply as a cultural symbol, organisers placed designers, collections, fabrics, craftsmanship and creative interpretations at the heart of the Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026, putting Vietnam’s traditional dress into the language and professional standards of the international fashion industry.