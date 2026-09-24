Politics

Vietnam promotes image of peaceful, dynamic and responsible nation

Vietnam’s image as an active member, reliable partner and responsible country would help further strengthen trust among the Japanese Government, businesses and people.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Dr. Nguyen Hong Son, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s address at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in the US on September 22 conveyed a message of peace, cooperation and development, reflecting Vietnam’s proactive and responsible approach.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Son highlighted the significance of the message for Vietnam-Japan relations and the role of the Vietnamese community in Japan in promoting the country’s image.

Son said the message of peace, cooperation and development is consistent with Vietnam’s foreign policy. Amid ongoing conflicts and global uncertainty, he noted that Vietnam’s emphasis on the UN Charter, international law and responsible dialogue is particularly significant.

Regarding ties with Japan, he said the message aligns closely with the foundation of peace, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation underpinning bilateral relations.

Referring to the four orientations outlined in the address – restoring trust, promoting inclusive development, strengthening technology governance and consolidating multilateralism – Son said Vietnam is taking a more proactive role in addressing common challenges.

Within the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam and Japan have significant potential for further cooperation, particularly in science and technology, human resources development and people-to-people exchanges, he noted.

Vietnam’s image as an active member, reliable partner and responsible country would help further strengthen trust among the Japanese Government, businesses and people, he said.

For the Vietnamese community in Japan, development orientations that place people at the centre, together with digital transformation and innovation, offer opportunities for intellectuals, experts, entrepreneurs and young people to connect resources between the two countries, he stressed.

According to Son, the community can draw on relevant experience from Japan, promote cooperation and contribute knowledge, technology and investment to the homeland.

He expressed his belief that a responsible, friendly and trustworthy Vietnamese community would help deepen the bonds between the Vietnamese and Japanese peoples while promoting the image of a peaceful, dynamic and responsible Vietnam./.​

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