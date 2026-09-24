Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 24

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 24

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Ottawa on September 23 evening (local time), beginning his state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour.

The visit follows his successful participation in the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly and a series of bilateral engagements in the US. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam proposed three pillars of cooperation with US businesses while attending a roundtable with leaders of major US firms in New York on September 23 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

At the event, General Secretary and President Lam highly valued the views and proposals put forward by leaders of US corporations in science and technology, advanced manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, finance and investment. He said the practical recommendations demonstrated the continued interest, confidence and expectations of the US business community in Vietnam. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 24 urged Hai Phong city to continue renewing leadership and governance methods, improve the quality of its contingent of officials, focus on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and take concrete measures to achieve its 13% growth target in 2026.

PM Hung, who is head of the inspection and supervision delegation No.222 of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, made the request while chairing a conference to approve a draft report on the results of the third round of inspection and supervision of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee. Read full story

- A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), led by its General Director Vu Viet Trang, visited St. Petersburg on September 23 and held a working session with the city Committee for External Relations of Russia to expand cooperation in external communications.

The two sides agreed to establish a cooperation framework for exchanging external information and supporting cooperation programmes between Vietnam and Russia. Accordingly, VNA will provide the committee with daily updates through its official information portals. Read full story

- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its 2026 growth forecast for Vietnam to 7.8% following stronger-than-expected economic performance in the first half of this year.

Speaking at the release of the Asian Development Outlook September 2026 on September 23, ADB Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty said the economy entered the year with strong momentum and continued to perform well despite greater uncertainty in the global environment. Read full story

- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, held the national travel conference in the northeastern coastal city on September 24, drawing around 250 delegates from the government and the travel and hospitality industries nationwide.

The conference served as an important forum to assess changes and bottlenecks facing the tourism sector, while identifying breakthrough solutions to realise the goal of making tourism a key economic sector, as set out in Politburo Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW and Government Resolution No. 263/NQ-CP. Read full story

- Vietnamese wushu fighter Dinh Van Tam won a silver medal in the men's 56kg sanda event at the 2026 Asian Games after losing to China's Ou Jiaming in the final on September 24.

The medal is Vietnam's first silver at the Games, bringing the country's tally to one gold, one silver and eight bronze medals. Read full story./.

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