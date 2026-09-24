Vietnam affirms proactive, responsible diplomacy at UNGA 81

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and bilateral engagements in the US from September 20-23, highlighted Vietnam’s foreign-policy stature at the world’s largest multilateral forum, helping expand opportunities for national development by leveraging external resources and conditions.

This marked General Secretary and President Lam’s first working trip to the UN and the US since Vietnam successfully held the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. It reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, along with proactive and active international integration in a comprehensive and extensive manner.



Towards a fair and humane international order





The UNGA 81, themed "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all” was held amid profound global changes”, highlighting the urgent need to rebuild trust in the UN and multilateralism, and countries’ ability in promoting dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to fundamental principles of international law for addressing common challenges.

At the event, General Secretary and President Lam called on countries to strengthen trust, enhance dialogue, bridge differences and work together towards a fair, humane, peaceful and cooperative world order.

In his address, the Vietnamese leader outlined four broad orientations: restoring trust among countries based on respect for the UN Charter and international law; promoting fair, humane, inclusive and sustainable development; proactively shaping technology governance so that scientific advances serve people and common development; and strengthening multilateralism and the central and indispensable role of the UN.

He affirmed that self-reliance means proactively adapting to and engaging with the world on an equal footing. Vietnam remains steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development. It will continue to uphold the UN Charter and international law, promote peaceful settlement of disputes and participate more deeply in peacekeeping operations.

Vietnam is also working with other member states to build a united and resilient ASEAN community, while actively preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, thereby contributing to peace and prosperity in the region and the world, he said.

As a member of the UN Human Rights Council, Vietnam places emphasis on dialogue and cooperation to protect and promote human rights and ensure that all people benefit from development. It is ready to share its experience in poverty reduction, agricultural development and climate change response, and work with partners to expand cooperation for mutual benefit, the Vietnamese leader said.

Vietnam chooses peace, cooperation and development, General Secretary and President Lam stated, stressing that as an active member, reliable partner and responsible country, Vietnam will continue working with other countries to strengthen the role of the UN, respect international law and turn commitments into tangible benefits for people, towards a more peaceful, fair and better world.

Regarding the Vietnamese leader’s message, Dr. David Ho, Chief Scientific Officer, Founder and President at HeMemics Biotechnologies Inc. in Maryland state, said General Secretary and President Lam’s address accurately reflected the global technology landscape.

Vietnam’s view on building an inclusive, safe, transparent and responsible technology governance, while respecting national and digital sovereignty and the right to development autonomy, is a strategic vision, Ho said.

Alongside the General Debate, several important events were held on the right to development, climate change response, pandemic prevention and nuclear disarmament, providing forums for UN member states to discuss cooperation priorities and seek solutions to global challenges.



Promoting effective and sustainable comprehensive strategic partnership



During his trip, General Secretary and President Lam held meetings with representatives of the US House of Representatives and the Communist Party USA; delivered a policy speech at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA); met leaders of leading businesses, economic groups and financial institutions; and engaged with Vietnamese intellectuals, experts and US friends, as well as leaders of other countries.

At a meeting with Vietnamese intellectuals in the US, he affirmed that listening to the views of overseas Vietnamese (OV) intellectuals has become a regular practice of the Party and the State. He said serious, substantive and effective engagement would provide a sustainable bridge for experts and intellectuals to continue contributing to the homeland.

Meeting with the Vietnamese community and attending an arts programme titled “Vietnam: The Homeland’s Journey through Cinema and Music,” General Secretary and President To Lam called on OVs in the US to contribute to the aspiration for a prosperous Vietnam through practical activities, including business connectivity, intellectual networks, educational and cultural exchanges, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Speaking at the FPA on Vietnam’s more than 80-year journey of independence, 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) and the goal of becoming a developed country by 2045, the leader stressed that Vietnam would continue combining national strength with the strength of the times, consistently pursuing an independent and self-reliant foreign policy and regarding the US as one of its leading important partners. He stressed that developments in the current era require the two countries to look further ahead and make more practical contributions to the development, security and prosperity of each side.

The trip contributed to concretising high-level agreements and promoting the Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership in a stable, substantive and sustainable manner.

Vietnamese experts also put forward proposals to better mobilise resources from the overseas Vietnamese community. Dr. Huynh The Du, President of the Association of Vietnamese Professionals and Students in the US, suggested establishing a global expert network, shifting from “inviting them back to Vietnam” to “inviting them to work together on specific problems,” while simplifying administrative procedures and supporting Vietnamese knowledge networks abroad.

Meetings with US friends who have been closely associated with Vietnam also reflected the Party and State leaders’ tradition of gratitude towards individuals and organisations that have persistently supported Vietnam in healing war wounds and promoting bilateral ties.



Active contribution to multilateralism



As a UN member state, Vietnam has increasingly emerged as an active contributor to shaping international norms. Its proactive engagement with the UN has strengthened bilateral and multilateral ties while helping mobilise global knowledge and resources for its sustainable development priorities through 2030.

Alongside successfully undertaking various important responsibilities, Vietnam has advanced development goals through initiatives such as “One Action – One United Nations,” actively participated in peacekeeping, humanitarian relief and human rights protection, and gradually played a deeper role in shaping UN rules and agendas.

In 2026, Vietnam served as President of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference and initiated a UNGA resolution designating 2027-2036 as the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, co-sponsored by 103 countries. These contributions have helped enhance Vietnam’s position, prestige and image as a reliable and responsible partner of the international community.

During the UNGA 81, General Secretary and President Lam met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which the UN chief affirmed that Vietnam is an important pillar of multilateralism, with a special and distinctive cooperative relationship.

The UN Secretary-General spoke highly of Vietnam’s active and pioneering engagement in security and political affairs, sustainable development and the just energy transition, and expressed his hope that Vietnam would continue to play a strong role in the world’s transformation, contributing to efforts to address climate change and promote emerging technologies such as AI.

The top leader’s working trip not only affirmed Vietnam’s position and prestige in the international arena amid the nation’s rise, but also directly helped mobilise strategic resources in technology, capital and knowledge to serve the country’s socio-economic development goals in the new period./.

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