PM urges Hai Phong to build strategic leadership capacity, drive growth

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 24 urged Hai Phong city to continue renewing leadership and governance methods, improve the quality of its contingent of officials, focus on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and take concrete measures to achieve its 13% growth target in 2026.



PM Hung, who is head of the inspection and supervision delegation No.222 of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, made the request while chairing a conference to approve a draft report on the results of the third round of inspection and supervision of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.



He acknowledged the municipal Party Committee’s serious preparations and its active coordination with the inspection team. He noted that the city’s work on personnel affairs and cadre development has undergone substantial improvements, with the quality, knowledge, leadership and management capacity of its officials increasingly meeting higher development requirements.



The PM asked Hai Phong to review bottlenecks and shortcomings in its cadre contingent, taking into account population, geographical area, workload, the characteristics of urban, rural and island areas, as well as the development requirements and objectives of each locality.



On that basis, the city should assess whether its officials are capable of meeting assigned tasks and make appropriate adjustments, while strengthening training and cadre rotation, he said.



The Government leader stressed the importance of the quality of heads of local Party committees and administrations, saying they must be dynamic and decisive, have a firm grasp of their localities, stay close to the people, handle work promptly and be proficient in the digital environment.



He called for continued improvement of standards and criteria for cadre assessment, linking them with job positions and competency frameworks. Standards for each title should be translated into concrete competencies and measurable results, with individual performance linked to the performance of agencies and units.



Assessment should give particular weight to the ability to make breakthroughs, innovate, address emerging difficulties and propose new approaches, he said, adding that assessment results must serve as a basis for personnel planning, training, transfer, appointment and screening.



PM Hung also urged the Hai Phong Party Committee’s Standing Board to strengthen personnel and Party member management, safeguard political and internal security, and tighten power control in personnel work. He called for building a contingent of exemplary and incorruptible officials and public servants committed to serving the people, while promptly replacing those lacking the necessary capacity and strengthening the responsibility of heads of Party committees and agencies.



He stressed the need to improve personnel planning, recruitment sources, training and rotation to meet the city’s long-term development needs, particularly by preparing a contingent of leaders and managers with strategic thinking, strong capacity to create and implement development initiatives, and a pioneering and exemplary spirit in observing the law and Party regulations.



An overview of the conference to approve a draft report on the results of the third round of inspection and supervision of the Standing Board of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

On science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, PM Hung asked Hai Phong to implement Politburo Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation effectively and substantively, with concrete products, identified application sites and economic value.



He also called for prioritising funding for science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; identifying the city’s strategic challenges for targeted solutions and commercialisation; and working with the Ministry of Science and Technology to finalise requirements for strategic technology products.



Hai Phong should accelerate the development of 5G infrastructure, digital government and shared data systems, while building interconnected databases covering investment, land, taxation, customs, labour, credit, the environment, education and healthcare. Cybersecurity and information safety must also be ensured, he said.



Regarding economic development, the PM urged the city to regularly review and update growth performance in each sector and major project, as well as business operations, so that timely measures can be taken for challenging targets and obstacles within its authority can be addressed promptly.



The leader requested the northern port city to focus on developing industries such as electronics, automobiles, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, shipbuilding, supporting industries and high technology; and supporting key industrial enterprises.



The city should accelerate infrastructure development in industrial parks and clusters and promote eco-industrial parks, he stated, stressing that due attention should be paid to further leveraging its advantages as a port city by developing green and smart seaports and an international logistics centre, strengthening regional connectivity and expanding its logistics capacity.



He called for greater support for domestic enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises, full disbursement of the 2026 public investment capital plan, and definitive settlement of long-standing projects. Surplus public land and property following administrative restructuring should be promptly put into use, converted for other purposes, auctioned or efficiently exploited.



The PM also stressed the need to address labour shortages through mechanisms to attract human resources and stronger training partnerships, accelerate social and rental housing development and social infrastructure in industrial parks, and complete the city’s general master plan through 2050.



Later the same morning, in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the opening of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea (October 23, 1961 - 2026), PM Hung paid tribute and offered incense at the K15 Wharf relic complex.



K15 Wharf, known as the “Km 0” of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea, was the starting point for unnumbered ships carrying supplies to support battlefields in southern Vietnam. More than 100 naval officers and soldiers sacrificed their lives along the route, remaining forever in the sea and making an important contribution to the nation's great victory.



The Government leader also visited and presented gifts to the family of Le Viet Khan, born in 1927 and a Party member for 80 years, in Do Son ward./.





