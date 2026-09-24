Sun Group, Marriott International team up to propel Vietnam’s MICE market toward APEC 2027



Hanoi (VNA) - Within the framework of the working trip to the US by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, alongside the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, Sun Group and Marriott International formally exchanged a document outlining their strategic cooperation direction on September 23 (US time) in New York City.



The collaboration aims to introduce more premium hospitality brands to Vietnam, expand the horizons for MICE tourism, and elevate international destinations.



This document marks a new milestone in the partnership between Sun Group – Vietnam’s premier developer of integrated tourism ecosystems and large-scale iconic destinations – and Marriott International, the world’s leading hospitality group.



Under the agreed framework, both parties will collaboratively study and evaluate opportunities to develop a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts across multiple destinations, notably Phu Quoc and Da Nang. Depending on the unique characteristics of each project, cooperation models may encompass hotel management, brand franchising, and branded residences development. Each project will be independently reviewed, negotiated, and finalised under specific future agreements.

The master-planned hotel complex at Ruby Beach Mix-used Urban Area is envisioned to feature four luxury and premium brands by Marriott International, establishing the Pearl Island as a leading hub for luxury leisure and MICE tourism.

A prominent focal point of the partnership is the master-planned hotel complex at Ruby Beach Mix-used Urban Area, Phu Quoc. Here, Marriott International is expected to manage hotels under four prestigious brands: JW Marriott Marquis, W Hotels, Le Méridien, and The Luxury Collection. Gathering multiple premium and luxury brands within a single large-scale complex not only underscores the magnetic appeal of Phu Quoc, but also reflects the shared vision of both groups to transform the "Pearl Island" into a premier destination for high-end leisure travelers and high-value international MICE delegations. In its initial phase, the project is planned to comprise 17 hotel towers with more than 7,000 rooms, with subsequent expansion phases projected to bring the complex's total inventory to nearly 20,000 rooms.



This strategic direction strongly aligns with Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW of the Politburo on developing Vietnam’s tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era, placing particular emphasis on MICE tourism, premium accommodation infrastructure, and experience-elevating offerings that drive visitor spending and value.



According to Agoda’s booking data for the first half of 2026, Vietnam ranked among the Top 3 destinations in Asia with the highest repeat visitor rate, with Phu Quoc placing in the Top 5 domestic destinations leading in repeat traveler appeal. The addition of world-class hospitality brands alongside synchronized experiential ecosystems will provide strong momentum for Vietnam as a whole, and Phu Quoc in particular, to extend visitors' length of stay, boost average spending, and attract high-net-worth global traveler segments.



In Phu Quoc, the Ruby Beach Mix-used Urban Area complex is being developed in tandem with a series of pivotal infrastructure projects, including the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport, the APEC Convention Center, APEC Boulevard, and a Light Rail Transit (LRT) system. These synchronized developments will establish a seamless network connecting the international air gateway and urban transport with state-of-the-art convention spaces and luxury accommodations, initially serving APEC 2027 and, over the long term, the global MICE market.

Key infrastructure projects serving APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc will establish a seamless network from aviation gateways and urban transit to convention centers and luxury accommodation facilities, dedicated to APEC 2027 and the international MICE market

Phu Quoc’s air connectivity is likewise being scaled for the long run. Pearl Island is home to Sun PhuQuoc Airways – a destination-branded airline developing a hub-and-spoke route network centered in Phu Quoc to facilitate international access. On September 22, the carrier took delivery of its first wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft out of a planned fleet of eight, significantly expanding Phu Quoc’s direct links to high-potential source markets such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Japan, Australia, and key European gateways.



Previously, Sun PhuQuoc Airways finalised an agreement valued at approximately USD 22.5 billion to acquire 40 wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners – the largest wide-body Boeing order placed by a Vietnamese carrier to date.



Together with the airport expansion, convention facilities, and transport infrastructure currently underway, these coordinated investments lay a comprehensive groundwork for Pearl Island not only to meet the exacting standards of APEC 2027, but also to progressively emerge as a world-class destination for luxury vacationers and MICE travellers.



Marriott International currently operates 32 hotels and resorts across 11 brands in 10 cities and provinces in Vietnam, with more than 71 properties in the development pipeline. The group actively promotes Vietnam to its global network of approximately 300 million Marriott Bonvoy members.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways accelerates the expansion of its modern wide-body fleet, directly connecting key international markets to Phu Quoc

From Phu Quoc and Da Nang to other promising destinations across the country, the document exchanged in New York paves the way for Sun Group and Marriott International to unlock expansive cooperative opportunities. This alliance aims not only to deliver world-class hospitality and destination infrastructure, but also to cultivate high-caliber local hospitality talent, thereby solidifying Vietnam's position on the global luxury resort and MICE landscape./.