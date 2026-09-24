Business

Vietnam promotes digitalisation, facilitates international trade

Under the theme “Enhancing international trade facilitation in practice: Digitalisation and the reduction of procedural trade barriers,” the seminar provided FTU lecturers and students with deeper insights into the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and practical issues arising during its implementation.

Representatives of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam in Geneva attend the seminar (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam in Geneva attend the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Digitalising procedures and reducing administrative barriers are becoming key requirements for improving the efficiency of cross-border trade, experts said at a seminar on trade facilitation.

The online event was jointly organised on September 23 by the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), other international organisations in Geneva, and the Foreign Trade University (FTU).

Under the theme “Enhancing international trade facilitation in practice: Digitalisation and the reduction of procedural trade barriers,” the seminar provided FTU lecturers and students with deeper insights into the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and practical issues arising during its implementation.

Samidh Shrestha, a specialist at the International Trade Centre (ITC), analysed barriers businesses may face when engaging in international trade and the role of the TFA in simplifying procedures.

He also discussed trends in technology adoption and digitalisation to improve the efficiency of cross-border trade operations.

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Lecturers and students from the Foreign Trade University participate in the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Discussions with students focused on practical experience in implementing the TFA, requirements for businesses and regulatory agencies, and the applicability of solutions suited to Vietnam’s conditions.

Representatives of the Vietnamese Mission in Geneva introduced its role and activities at the WTO, while updating participants on challenges and solutions being discussed by members as part of the second review of TFA implementation and the organisation’s broader reform process.

The seminar was among activities organised by the Vietnamese Mission in Geneva to strengthen connections between domestic educational institutions and international experts in trade, investment and international law. Through such activities, lecturers and students have greater opportunities to access specialised knowledge, practical experience and emerging trends in global trade.

In 2022, FTU became the only Vietnamese educational institution selected by the WTO to participate in the Chairs Programme for the 2022-2026 period, which aims to support trade and build capacity among members, particularly through universities and research institutes in developing countries.

The Vietnamese Mission in Geneva has coordinated with FTU on various activities and said it would continue to support connections and share expertise with the university, as well as with domestic agencies and organisations./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #NQ10 #international trade facilitation #cross-border trade #WTO #World Trade Organisation
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